How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for the Guts world tour

By Katie Louise Smith

When do Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets go on sale? Here's how to get the $20 Guts world tour tickets.

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour is now well underway, but how can fans get their hands on the $20 Silver Star tickets?

As soon as tickets for Olivia's huge world tour went on sale, they sold out almost immediately. Fans all over the world who didn't get their hands on them were left stranded on the waitlist but there's still hope for the Livies who haven't yet secured their seat.

Alongside the general sale tickets, which cost anywhere between $50-$200, Olivia will also be selling $20 tickets so that fans can attend her shows at a much more affordable price. The move was inspired by Coldplay's Infinity Tickets.

However, there is a little bit of a catch to getting your hands on these tickets as they won't be put on general sale – fans will have to register for the chance to buy them. Find out everything you need to know abut Silver Star tickets below.

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets

What are Silver Star tickets?

At each one of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour dates, $20 tickets called 'Silver Star tickets' will be made available.

A press release for the tour states: "Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows."

Silver Star tickets will only be able to be purchased in pairs, and only one pair will be sold per fan.

When purchasing the tickets, fans will also not know where their seats are – they could be in the front row, on the floor, on Level 1 or right at the back, in the nosebleeds. They will, however, definitely be sat together.

The seat locations will be selected at random, and Silver Star ticket holders will find out where they're seated when they personally collect their tickets from the box office at the venue on the night of the concert.

Per Olivia's website, Silver Star ticket holders will need picture ID, confirmation number, and the credit card used for purchase. Any reselling or transfer of these tickets will void them with no refund.

How to get selected for Silver Star tickets

The Silver Star tickets will not go on general sale. Instead, fans will have to register and will have the chance to purchase them if their registration has been successful.

Olivia previously confirmed that the Silver Star tickets for the North American leg of the Guts tour were only available to fans through registration.

Similar to the usual ticket registration process, registering for the sale does not guarantee tickets. Only a limited number of Silver Star Tickets will be released for purchase per tour date. Fans will be randomly selected to participate in the sale.

less than 2 weeks til the start of #GUTSworldtour!!! ⭐️ I want to see as many of u as possible, so I’ll be releasing a limited number of Silver Star Tickets this week for North American dates. sign up & get more info at: https://t.co/BwqG6hury4



seating locations will vary & will… pic.twitter.com/AlFZ442As3 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) February 12, 2024

When do Silver Star tickets go on sale?

Silver Star tickets for the North America shows went on sale a week before the shows started. On Monday 12th February, Olivia confirmed that fans hoping to attend any of the shows in the U.S. and Canada will be able to register for the sale. Fans will receive an email confirming if they have been successful or not.

Per Olivia's website, more information on Silver Star Tickets in Europe and UK will be available at a later date.

We'll update this article as soon as more information is released so bookmark it, and check back here frequently.

