Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour Start Times: What Time Does Olivia Rodrigo Take To The Stage?

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

How long is an Olivia Rodrigo concert? Everything you need to know about the timings for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour and when it starts at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England and the rest of her tour stops in the UK and beyond.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arriving late to an Olivia Rodrigo concert is a bad idea, right? Well, to save you any trouble, we've put together an extensive list of all the Guts World Tour stage times. From when the support act plays to when Olivia's on stage, we've got you covered.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you will have seen that Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour is one of the must-see events of 2024. Not only does Olivia perform a setlist of all her biggest hits and fan-favourite deep cuts but there's also incredible staging, outfits and vocals. In fact, Variety have even labelled it the "best rock tour" of the year.

But what time does Olivia come on stage and how long is Olivia performing for? Here's what you need to know about all the Guts Tour times. Whether you've got tickets or are hoping to watch a livestream, we're here to ensure you don't miss anything.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour start?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage? Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Olivia Rodrigo has multiple iconic opening acts on the Guts World Tour, so we recommend that you arrive at the venue with plenty of time to spare if you want to see who is supporting her. If you just want to see Olivia, we advise you arrive an hour before she is due to take to the stage. That way you should get through security and find your seat before she starts.

On dates where Olivia performs the full Guts World Tour setlist, the show is 1 hour and 30 minutes long. However, this can vary depending on technical issues so please bare that in mind when attending.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour times - European shows:

Doors Open: 18:30

Support Act: 19:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 20:30

Show Ends: 22:00

The first show in Thousand Palms, California started at 20:30 and ended at 22:05. The most recent show in Glasgow, Scotland started at 20:30 and ended at 22:10.

What time does Olivia Rodrigo start performing in Birmingham?

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform two shows in Birmingham, England on May 10th and 11th with Remi Wolf supporting her. Olivia's stage times at the Utilita Arena on May 10th and 11th will be as follows:

Doors Open: 18:30

Support Act: 19:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 20:30

Show Ends: 22:00

Olivia is performing in closed arenas so there shouldn't be any weather delays. However, you can always contact the venue directly if you have any concerns.

If you're looking for a livestream link to watch from the US, Olivia's performance is scheduled to start at 12:30PM (PT) and 15:30PM (ET).

We will update this page if anything changes.

Following her shows in Birmingham, England on May 10th and 11th, Olivia will perform in London, England on May, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th. Remi Wolf will be supporting and stage times are set to be the same as those for Birmingham.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Guts World Tour concert as and when they happen.

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.