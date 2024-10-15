Olivia Rodrigo addresses terrifying fall off stage in viral Guts Tour video

Olivia Rodrigo addresses terrifying fall off stage in viral Guts Tour video. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, @livbedumb via TikTok

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist appeared genuinely concerned when she suddenly disappeared from the stage with a thud.

Seen that viral video of Olivia Rodrigo falling off stage and are desperate to find out what actually happened? She's now spoken out about it.

Olivia Rodrigo is currently nearing the end of her sold out Guts World Tour. From the exquisite setlist to the incredible staging, it's one of the must-see concerts of the year. Olivia has also been using the tour for good and recently did a show in the Philippines for 55,000 people where all the tickets cost just $25 and all the money went to charity.

However, at Olivia's latest show in Melbourne, she fell down a huge hole in the stage leaving fans concerned about her well-being.

In the viral videos from Olivia's Guts Tour concert in Melbourne, she can be seen hyping up the crowd and running on stage. She then suddenly falls down a hole and you can hear a thud with the crowd and Olivia's band all reacting in shock. However, Olivia then gets straight up and says: "Oh my god! That was fun! I'm ok."

Ever the professional, Olivia then jokes, "Sometimes, there's just a hole in the stage” before carrying on the concert as normal. However, the incident did lead fans to wonder if Olivia had injured herself and now she's explained how she's actually doing.

Taking to TikTok yesterday (Oct 14), Olivia poked fun at the incident by posting a hilarious edit of the fall with the caption: "#subtleforeshadowing".

She also cleared things up in the comments by writing: "I am ok hahaha❤️".

So there we have it. Olivia is fine but running on stage next to holes...it's a bad idea, right?

