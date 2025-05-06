MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Billy and Awhina have 'confirmed' they’re dating in an adorable new post.

Guys, it’s happening! After weeks of speculation about a romance between the pair, it seems like Married at First Sight Australia stars Billy Belcher and Awhina Rutene have confirmed they’re together in a new Instagram post.

While it's common MAFS knowledge that not everyone finds love on the show, pretty much every year, without fail, at least one new relationship is formed outside of the show's original matches.

Billy and Awhina have been the subject of dating speculation for a good few weeks now after the pair were spotted multiple times out together and looking pretty loved up. And now it seems like that speculation could be nearing its end with the couple seemingly hinting at their romance in a cute Instagram snap.

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina seemingly teased a romance in the new post. Picture: Instagram

The post is captioned "Who really ate?" and shows Awhina, in a gorgeous black dress, leaning her head on Billy’s shoulder, who is beaming while holding his arm around the former MAFS bride - and they look totally adorable!

Awhina and Billy also uploaded TikTok videos of them at the same event and they both used the hashtag ‘Awhilly’ in their captions.

While Billy and Awhina seem loved up, we're still yet to hear official confirmation from the pair about their relationship status. Previously, they have both insisted they're just friends, although the new pics suggest this may have changed.

They certainly wouldn't be the first participants to have found love beyond their initial match on this year’s season of MAFS either, as two other couples have seemingly emerged from the show.

MAFS’ Billy and Awhina are lowkey serving #CoupleGoals in a series of videos they shared on TikTok! 👀😍#MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/HJryL1v5lh — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) May 1, 2025

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice have not only found love but have become engaged since the show ended, with plans in the works to have kids in the not-too-distant future.

But perhaps more surprisingly, Eliot Donovan and Jamie Marinos have also teased they’re together after sharing countless videos of them hanging out while also looking very cosy and at ease in each other's company.

While the pair haven’t made any official statements, MAFS fans are totally obsessed with the pairing and are just hoping the rumours are true!

