MAFS Australia’s Billy and Awhina 'confirm' romance in adorable post

6 May 2025, 17:07

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance.
MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy have seemingly 'confirmed' their romance. Picture: Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Billy and Awhina have 'confirmed' they’re dating in an adorable new post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guys, it’s happening! After weeks of speculation about a romance between the pair, it seems like Married at First Sight Australia stars Billy Belcher and Awhina Rutene have confirmed they’re together in a new Instagram post.

While it's common MAFS knowledge that not everyone finds love on the show, pretty much every year, without fail, at least one new relationship is formed outside of the show's original matches.

Billy and Awhina have been the subject of dating speculation for a good few weeks now after the pair were spotted multiple times out together and looking pretty loved up. And now it seems like that speculation could be nearing its end with the couple seemingly hinting at their romance in a cute Instagram snap.

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina seemingly teased a romance in the new post.
MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina seemingly teased a romance in the new post. Picture: Instagram

The post is captioned "Who really ate?" and shows Awhina, in a gorgeous black dress, leaning her head on Billy’s shoulder, who is beaming while holding his arm around the former MAFS bride - and they look totally adorable!

Awhina and Billy also uploaded TikTok videos of them at the same event and they both used the hashtag ‘Awhilly’ in their captions.

While Billy and Awhina seem loved up, we're still yet to hear official confirmation from the pair about their relationship status. Previously, they have both insisted they're just friends, although the new pics suggest this may have changed.

They certainly wouldn't be the first participants to have found love beyond their initial match on this year’s season of MAFS either, as two other couples have seemingly emerged from the show.

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice have not only found love but have become engaged since the show ended, with plans in the works to have kids in the not-too-distant future.

But perhaps more surprisingly, Eliot Donovan and Jamie Marinos have also teased they’re together after sharing countless videos of them hanging out while also looking very cosy and at ease in each other's company.

While the pair haven’t made any official statements, MAFS fans are totally obsessed with the pairing and are just hoping the rumours are true!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

MAFS Australia's Jamie addresses 'pregnant' Final Vows speculation

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Are MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui married?

Adrian hit back at cheating allegations made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian reveals ‘truth’ behind Awhina cheating allegations

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

MAFS Australia insider explains real reason Beth and Teejay quit before Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

MAFS Australia's Billy addresses Eliot and Adrian 'trolling' him and Dave

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

MAFS Australia's Eliot shares adorable update on Jamie relationship

Hot On Capital

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Bad Bunny Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby

What is Rihanna’s due date for her third baby? All the details so far

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for lack of support after top surgery

Dylan O’Brien’s trans sibling calls out actor for not speaking to him "in over a year"

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script

The Last of Us' Isabela Merced and Bella Ramsey changed Ellie and Dina's sex scene from the script
Is Squid Game's Player 246 alive? Fans spot detail in season 3 trailer

Is Player 246 alive in Squid Game? Season 3 trailer teases major twist

When does Squid Game season 3 come out? New teaser trailer revealed devastating twist

Squid Game season 3 trailer reveals devastating twist in brutal new game

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

All Kim Kardashian's bold Met Gala looks through the years

The Last of Us season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out

The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 release time: Here's when new episodes comes out

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look from Kim to Kylie

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Who is going to the Met Gala 2025? All the celebrities confirmed so far

Met Gala guest list: Here's who is attending the Met Gala 2025 (Updating live)

Why is Tom Holland not with Zendaya at the Met Gala?

Why Tom Holland will likely never join Zendaya at the Met Gala

Tina Fey and Zayn are amongst those who have said they'll never attend the Met Gala again

Everyone who is 'banned' from the Met Gala and who said they'll never go again

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have & what are their names?

A look at all of Billie Eilish's Met outfits throughput the years

Billie Eilish's Jaw-dropping Met Gala looks through the years

What time does the Met Gala 2025 red carpet start? How to watch online

What time does the Met Gala start? How to watch Met Gala 2025 red carpet online

More TV & Entertainment News

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Is Love Island's Samie Elishi dating Sam Thompson?

Love Island

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original

Freaky Friday 2 director says sequel changes "problematic" Asian representation from original
JoJo Siwa has shared her side of her break up with Kath Ebbs following Kath's viral video

JoJo Siwa reveals ‘truth’ behind break up with Kath Ebbs at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party
Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

Who is MAFS Australia's Ryan's new girlfriend?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'backup' groom Rory reveals truth of number exchange

Jacqui's 'backup' MAFS Australia groom Rory reveals truth behind number exchange

Here's why MAFS Australia's Jamie was stood up by 'backup' groom

Who was Jamie's 'backup' groom on MAFS Australia? Why Tyson stood her up

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 'backup' brides and grooms

All the MAFS Australia 'backup' brides and grooms and who was tempted

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake

MAFS Australia's Carina speaks out after Paul's big Final Task mistake