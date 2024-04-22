Are Taylor Swift's 'Clara Bow' Lyrics About Olivia Rodrigo?

22 April 2024, 10:59 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 17:24

Did Taylor Swift write Clara Bow about/for Olivia Rodrigo? Here's a breakdown of the lyrics.
Did Taylor Swift write Clara Bow about/for Olivia Rodrigo? Here's a breakdown of the lyrics. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are convinced the final lyrics of The Tortured Poets Department's closing track 'Clara Bow' prove Taylor Swift wrote the song about Olivia Rodrigo - here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tortured Poets Department effect is real, Taylor Swift's 11th studio album has had all the Swifties up all night trying to decode every lyric.

And the latest theory is that the album's closing track 'Clara Bow' was penned about 'Obsessed' singer Olivia Rodrigo. Many fans have pointed out that the name Clara Bow rhymes with Olivia Rodrigo.

Clara's legacy is also believed to be a cautionary tale for women living in the spotlight, and therefore could be Taylor's way of warning the young star, much like Billie Eilish did with her song 'GOLDWING'.

Taylor and Olivia were believed to of had an ongoing feud over writing credits but at the 2024 Grammys both artists disproved the rumours with Olivia blowing Taylor a kiss during her performance and Taylor giving the 'Vampire' singer a standing ovation.

So, why are fans so sure Clara Bow was written for/about Olivia, here's a look at the lyrics.

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift penned 'Clara Bow' about Olivia Rodrigo
Fans are convinced Taylor Swift penned 'Clara Bow' about Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Are Taylor Swift's Clara Bow lyrics about Olivia Rodrigo?

The final verse of 'Clara Bow' is what has Taylor's fans so sure it's about Olivia Rodrigo. She sings: You look like Taylor Swift / In this light / We're loving it / You've got edge she never did / The future's bright... Dazzling.

These lyrics had Swifties spiralling as it was the was the first time Taylor had used her own name in a song. However, You look like Taylor Swift could very easily reference how much Olivia has been compared to Tay, especially as her songwriting is inspired by her love-life much like Taylor's.

You've got edge she never did could also be a nod to Olivia's more punk rock approach to pop music. Taylor stepped into punk pop during her Reputation era but overall you wouldn't associate punk with the majority of Taylor's discography.

Taylor Swift gave Olivia a standing ovation at the 2024 Grammys
Taylor Swift gave Olivia a standing ovation at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

So many Swifties are convinced the track is about Olivia and they have been posting things like: "clara bow is about olivia rodrigo and you can’t change my mind otherwise."

And: "i’m sorry clara bow is so obviously about olivia. i’m pretty there are articles that specifically said olivia is 19 year old taylor with more edge."

Another fan articulated it pretty well saying: "Clara Bow is a reflection on rising as society’s it girl. Once you get there, there’s always a new it girl who is “better” than the last. Her outro might be about Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia was initially compared to Taylor but now she has the edge she never did…"

Taylor Swift gives glimpse at intense workout in 'Fortnight' challenge video

Of course, Taylor's art is always full of Easter eggs, nothing is a coincidence, everything has a purpose. When she released the music video for 'Fortnight' she explained this, saying: "Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another."

So when a fan takes to X to say, "now is it only a coincidence that Clara Bow rhymes with Olivia Rodrigo or ……….." we'd have to say, has anything Taylor's done been a coincidence?

What has Taylor Swift said about her song Clara Bow?

Not revealing a specific name, Taylor revealed the track is a 'commentary on what she's seen in the industry over time'.

On the track-by-track experience with Amazon Music, Taylor says: “I used to sit in record labels trying to get a record deal when I was a little kid. And they’d say, ‘you know, you remind us of’ and then they’d name an artist, and then they’d kind of say something disparaging about her, ‘but you’re this, you’re so much better in this way or that way.’

"And that’s how we teach women to see themselves, as like you could be the new replacement for this woman who’s done something great before you."

She's not wrong, as after she dropped 'The Tortured Poets Department' Rolling Stone Germany named Taylor Swift 'the better Adele' furthering her point.

She goes on: “I picked women who have done great things in the past and have been these archetypes of greatness in the entertainment industry. Clara Bow was the first ‘it girl.’ Stevie Nicks is an icon and an incredible example for anyone who wants to write songs and make music.”

She doesn't name Olivia but she is reflecting on her younger self in the early days of her career where she was compared to other artists, much like Olivia is.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

The lowdown on Sydney Sweeney's partner Jonathan Davino

Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé Jonathan Davino? Age, Job, Net Worth & More

The staff at The Black Dog are looking at their archived CCTV

The Black Dog Pub In Vauxhall Checking CCTV For Answers To Taylor Swift's Song

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

TV & Film

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits