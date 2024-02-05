Olivia Rodrigo Ends Taylor Swift Feud Rumours With Grammys Performance

5 February 2024, 11:56 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 13:30

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift a sweet gesture at the end of her Grammys 2024 performance.

During Olivia Rodrigo's performance at the Grammys 2024 Taylor Swift stood tall and proud singing along to every single lyric of 'Vampire'.

Despite everyone around her being seated, Taylor stood and danced while Olivia graced the Grammys stage with her spellbinding performance of her 'GUTS' album hit - a song once rumoured to have been penned about Tay.

Olivia has spoken in length about how Taylor has been a huge influence to her and her song writing but fans began to speculate that there was a feud between the two after the 'Drivers License' singer gave Taylor and her collaborator Jack Antonoff a retroactive writing credit on 'Deja Vu' from her debut album 'Sour'.

In an interview with the Guardian in 2023 Olivia was asked outright if 'Vampire' was written about Taylor, to which she said: “I was very surprised when people thought that.”

And at the end of Olivia's Grammys performance she blew Taylor a kiss, a clear sign that things between the two are totally fine.

Olivia Rodrigo performed 'Vampire' at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Olivia Rodrigo performed 'Vampire' at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The 66th Grammys was a big night for Taylor, who picked up Best Pop Vocal Album before announcing her next album 'Tortured Poets Department', but she made it clear from the off set that she was there to support all of the girls in the industry.

Showing that she is a true girls girls, she welcomed Lana Del Rey onto stage with her when accepting her Grammy and honoured her work to her, naming her a "legacy artist".

Taylor Swift honours Lana Del Rey in her Grammys speech
Taylor Swift honours Lana Del Rey in her Grammys speech. Picture: Getty

Did Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo interact at the Grammys 2024?

Although Taylor and Olivia didn't get any pictures together at the Grammys this year the love between them was apparent. During Olivia's performance of 'Vampire' Taylor was on her feet singing along and at the end of the song Olivia blew Tay a kiss.

At the award ceremony both ladies were up for Album Of The Year for 'Guts' and 'Midnights' as well as Best Pop Vocal Album. Unfortunately, Olivia didn't pick up a trophy at this year's award show but she was visibly happy and applauded when Taylor won Best Pop Vocal Album.

The two were also up against one another for Best Pop Solo Performance, but the award went to Miley Cyrus for 'Flowers' - the star's first ever Grammy win.

