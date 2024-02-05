Did Olivia Rodrigo Win A Grammy?

5 February 2024, 13:29 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 13:34

Olivia Rodrigo had six nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024
Olivia Rodrigo had six nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Olivia Rodrigo was nominated for a few 2024 Grammy trophies - but did she take one home? Here's what went down.

Alongside Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus, the talented Olivia Rodrigo was one of the excellent performers at this year's Grammy awards. She sang her 'GUTS' hit 'Vampire' while Taylor Swift sang along in the audience.

Two years ago, at the 64th annual Grammys, she was awarded her first three Grammy awards; Best Pop Solo Performance, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Now, after accumulating 13 Grammy noms she was highly-anticipated to take home some trophies at the 66th annual Grammys - but did she get a win? Here's all the details on Olivia's Grammys 2024 night.

Olivia Rodrigo has won three Grammys
Olivia Rodrigo has won three Grammys . Picture: Getty

What Grammys was Olivia Rodrigo nominated for?

At the 2024 Grammy Awards Olivia was nominated for six Grammys. The categories she was nominated for were:

  • Record Of The Year with 'Vampire'
  • Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Vampire'
  • Best Pop Vocal Album with 'GUTS'
  • Album Of The Year with 'GUTS'
  • Best Rock Song with 'Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl'
  • Song Of The Year with 'Vampire'
Olivia Rodrigo captured with to Grammy holder Beyoncé at the Grammys 2024
Olivia Rodrigo captured with to Grammy holder Beyoncé at the Grammys 2024. Picture: Getty

Did Olivia Rodrigo win a Grammy?

Not this year. Surprisingly, at the 2024 Grammys, Olivia didn't walk away with a trophy. But, she already has three Grammys to her name after huge wins for her debut 'Sour' album back in 2022.

Those wins were Best Pop Solo Performance with 'Drivers License', Best New Artist with 'Sour' and Best Pop Vocal Album with 'Sour'.

Olivia was up against the likes of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus in her categories this year. The 'Drivers License' singer was seen standing up and applauding Taylor when she was announced as the winner of Album Of The Year.

Also, when Miley Cyrus was announced as the winner of Best Pop Solo Performance, despite having lost out on the award, Olivia was spotted congratulating Miley with an encouraging shoulder squeeze as she made her way to the stage.

Olivia Rodrigo performed 'Vampire' at he 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Olivia Rodrigo performed 'Vampire' at he 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Of course Olivia fans feel she was snubbed at the Grammys 2024 with many turning to X to voice their opinion.

One fan shared a video of Bebe Rexha sneaking something under her dress with the caption: "me stealing a Grammy Award for Olivia Rodrigo 'cause GUTS can not go home empty handed"

Another penned: "Olivia Rodrigo made a cohesive yet versatile, gut-wrenching yet harmonious, chaotic album, using dynamic shifts to symbolise teenage emotions. We are proud of Olivia, the Grammys need her."

