Grammys Best Dressed List From Olivia Rodrigo To Miley Cyrus And Blue Ivy

5 February 2024, 10:31

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint in the fashion stakes
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint in the fashion stakes. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 did not disappoint in the fashion department – here’s the best dressed list, including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2024 Grammys delivered yet another dazzling red carpet display from the world’s hottest pop stars, including incredible outfits from the likes of Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monet and Doja Cat.

Taylor Swift had another dramatic gown for us to admire as she announced her surprise new album 'Tortured Poets Department' while Lana Del Rey looked chic in a 60’s inspired dress.

Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in beads and Madison Beer served bridal glam, a popular theme at the 66th Grammys. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, joined her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the event, even joining her dad on stage as he won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Take a look at the Grammys’ best dressed guests below…

Miley Cyrus had two outfits for us at the Grammys
Miley Cyrus had two outfits for us at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus served 70’s goddess at the Grammys

Miley is the queen of switching up her looks and at this year’s Grammys she delivered once again.

She showed up to the red carpet in a barely-there net-inspired dress, with detailed gold embezzlements preserving her modesty.

Later on in the night she changed into a shimmering black halter neck jumpsuit for her performance of 'Flowers'. How her hair stayed so voluminous all through the evening we would love to know.

Olivia Rodrigo was bejewelled in a white beaded gown
Olivia Rodrigo was bejewelled in a white beaded gown. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo was bejewelled at the Grammys

Olivia kept things classic in her white beaded gown, a floor-length stripy number covered in beads.

She teamed the look with her hair over one shoulder in voluminous waves and a glamorous red lip.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter at the 66th Grammy Awards
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter at the 66th Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter: Blue proves she's her mama's daughter

Blue joined her famous parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 66th Grammy Awards, proving she's inherited their fashion credentials in an off-shoulder gown. Bey let her daughter take centre stage in the glamorous gown, choosing to keep a low profile in a white cowboy hat and studded, checkered jacket, with her hair in long bleach blond locks.

Victoria Monet matched with her adorable daughter

Victoria Monet, who won Best New Artist, had the most adorable plus one, her daughter Hazel, who she matched with in a bronze satin gown.

While Victoria had a flowing, corset-style dress, her daughter had the cutest tiered frock complete with bows in her hair.

Dua Lipa wore a shimmering silver dress to the Grammys 2024
Dua Lipa wore a shimmering silver dress to the Grammys 2024. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa let the dress do the talking

Dua defined effortless in her shimmering low-cut gown, a metallic number she let do all the sparkling by keeping her makeup peachy and natural while her hair was in the kind of tousled waves we all dream of having.

Doja Cat wowed in yet another sensational red carpet outfit at the 2024 Grammys
Doja Cat wowed in yet another sensational red carpet outfit at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Doja Cat bares all

Doja knows how to pull off a scroll-stopping outfit and she did not disappoint in her sheer, peach number.

The strapless gown featured a corset style bodice and mesh panels to show off all her inkings.

Taylor Swift at the 66th annual Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift had us looking for Easter eggs

Another white gown on the red carpet, Taylor had us all convinced her dress was a ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ Easter egg with the black gloves, but that will teach us for clowning because she announced a brand new album instead called ‘Tortured Poets Department’.

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

Billie Eilish represented Barbie on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys
Billie Eilish represented Barbie on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish stuck to her trademark style and we’re not mad

Billie continued representing Barbie on the Grammys red carpet, wearing a black and pink varsity jacket ahead of winning Song of the Year for ‘What Was I Made For?’ From the film’s epic soundtrack.

She wore the jacket over a white shirt and black tie, pointing in pictures to her jacket’s Barbie logo.

We want one, Billie!

Lana Del Rey on the red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Lana Del Rey on the red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Lana Del Rey wowed in a simple LBD

Lana cut a classy figure in her floral black dress, sticking to her trademark vintage style with voluminous shoulder pads and a full skirt.

Can we also take a minute to admire her perfect full fringe and flawless makeup?!

Madison Beer wore a bridal white gown
Madison Beer wore a bridal white gown. Picture: Getty

Madison Beer gave us bridal glam at the Grammys

Another white dress on the Grammys red carpet, Madison lived out all our bridal fantasies in the most dramatic of white gowns.

The silky number was a strapless silhouette, featuring the longest train of the night.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo had six nominations for the Grammy Awards 2024

Did Olivia Rodrigo Win A Grammy?

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the Grammys 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Ends Taylor Swift Feud Rumours With Grammys Performance

Taylor Swift won two awards at the 2024 Grammys

What Grammys Did Taylor Swift Win?

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

What Is Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department’? Meaning And Song List Revealed

Billie Eilish got famous at 14 years old

Billie Eilish Fact File: Age, Brother, Albums, Bond Song And More

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits