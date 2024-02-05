Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ – Here’s Everything You Should Know

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

When is Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ coming out and what songs will be on the track list?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just when we thought Taylor Swift was taking a break from announcing surprise albums as she works on her last two re-release projects and performs around the world on The Eras Tour, she had our jaws on the floor when she revealed at the 2024 Grammys she’s been working on a new record for the past two years.

As she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ the 14-time Grammy winner announced her brand new album before rushing off stage to post a picture of the cover on her social media channels.

She said during her speech: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years. Which is that, my brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘Tortured Poets Department’.” As fans screamed in excitement Taylor headed behind the scenes to officially announce the album on X and Instagram, adding: “All’s fair in love and poetry…”

Taylor, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce wasn't able to join her at the event, also posted the album cover, a black and white picture of herself laying in white bedding in a black two-piece.

When is 'Dead Poets Department' coming out and what has Taylor said about the track list? We've got the latest below...

Taylor Swift announced a new album at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

When is ‘Tortured Poets Department’ coming out?

Taylor’s new album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ is coming out on Friday 19th April 2024.

While she didn’t give Swifties much more information than that, she did share a picture of her handwriting on a lyric sheet. More on that below!

Taylor Swift is releasing a new album in 2024. Picture: Getty

What’s on the track list for ‘Tortured Poets Department’?

Taylor hasn’t dropped the track list just yet, but we reckon she’ll release the song names a few weeks ahead of the album’s release.

She did however share what seems to be a verse from one of her new songs:

And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick, tick, tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink.

She signed it of: “All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department.”

All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024

Who did Taylor Swift work with on ’Tortured Poets Department’?

Taylor hasn’t confirmed who she co-wrote and produced with on ‘Tortured Poets Department’ but life-long collaborator and best friend Jack Antonoff is no doubt involved in the album as he works with her on almost every one of her creations.

She even gave Jack a shout out as she accepted Album of the Year for ‘Midnights’

“I get to work with one of my best friends, who is not only one of my best friends but is also a once in a generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff. I’m so lucky.”

She also gave a shout out to her engineers Laura Cisk and Serban Ghenea and good friend Lana Del Rey who she worked with on ‘Snow On The Beach’ and who was up on the stage with her too.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.