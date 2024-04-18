Taylor Swift 'Tortured Poets Department' Release Time – Here's What Time It Comes Out

Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department release time: When does the album come out? Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Republic Records

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album will be released on Friday 19th April. Here's when it comes out in your country.

Swifties, it's almost time for the final board meeting! Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album is just hours away from being released, but what time does it come out?

'The Tortured Poets Department', also known as 'TTPD', is Taylor's 11th studio album (!) and is set to reexamine her relationship and break-up with Joe Alwyn. Speaking about writing the album on The Eras Tour, Taylor described it as a "lifeline", adding: "It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets."

'The Tortured Poets Department' will bring 20 brand new songs (including 4 mysterious bonus tracks) to the table, with features from Post Malone and Florence and the Machine. Taylor's longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner have also co-written various songs.

So, for those wanting to be among the very first to listen when the album drops, here's exactly when 'The Tortured Poets Department' comes out in your country.

What time is The Tortured Poets Department released?

What time does The Tortured Poets Department come out?

Much like Taylor's previous album releases, The Tortured Poets Department will be released at midnight ET (00:00 AM ET), on Friday 19th April. It will drop everywhere at once, which means it will become available to Swifties all over the world at the corresponding time in your country.

For fans in the UK, The Tortured Poets Department will drop at 5 AM BST – set your alarms early!

If you need clarification of the time in your timezone, here's a big ol' handy list...

Here's when The Tortured Poets Department is released in your country:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 18th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 18th) (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has four bonus songs on each of the vinyl variants. Picture: Republic Records

The Tortured Poets Department track list: All the features, collaborators and track lengths

The mere thought of having 20 brand new Taylor Swift songs to obsess over?! We can barely contain ourselves. 'TTPD' is set to be chock full of emotional bops and powerful lyrics (there doesn't appear to be a single 'Glitter Gel Pen' bouncy pop track in sight on this album!)

The longest song on the album is 'But Daddy I Love Him' which clocks in at 5 minutes and 40 seconds, while the shortest is 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' coming in at 2 minutes 36 seconds. And if you're wondering, Aaron Dessner has joined forces with Taylor to write the highly anticipated Track 5, 'So Long, London'.

Here's the full Tortured Poets Department tracklist, plus the features and all the track lengths:

'Fortnight' ft. Post Malone (3:48) 'The Tortured Poets Department' (4:53) 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys' (3:23) 'Down Bad' (4:21) 'So Long, London' (4:22) 'But Daddy I Love Him' (5:40) 'Fresh Out the Slammer' (3:30) 'Florida!!!' ft. Florence and the Machine (3:35) 'Guilty as Sin?' (4:14) 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?' (5:34) 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)' (2:36) 'Loml' (4:37) 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' (3:38) 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' (4:05) 'The Alchemy' (3:16) 'Clara Bow' (3:36) EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACK: 'The Manuscript' (Vinyl only) EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACK: 'The Bolter' (Vinyl only) EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACK: 'The Albatross' (Vinyl only) EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACK: 'The Black Dog' (Vinyl only)

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album will be released on April 19th. Picture: Getty

'The Tortured Poets Department' bonus songs: Where to listen to the bonus tracks

The four bonus tracks will only be available to listen to on the specific vinyl variants that they're released on. The name of each vinyl variant corresponds with the name of the bonus song.

The Manuscript Edition - 'The Manuscript'

- 'The Manuscript' The Bolter Edition - 'The Bolter'

- 'The Bolter' The Albatross Edition - 'The Albatross'

'The Albatross' The Black Dog Edition - 'The Black Dog'

These songs will not be available on streaming nor will they feature on the standard physical editions of the album, which means you won't be able to hear them unless you have a physical copy.

Swifties will no doubt share snippets and lyrics on social media in the hours following the release so keep your eyes peeled on your timelines!

