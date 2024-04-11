Who And What Is Taylor Swift's Song ‘loml’ About?

Taylor Swift's newest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' is about to drop and fans are trying to figure out what the song ‘loml’ stands for. What does it mean? Who is it about? Here’s what we know.

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ drops on the 19th of April and with the release of her tracklist, what else have fans had to do other than overanalyse every single song title to figure out what they could be about?

The twelfth song on the tracklist of Taylor’s eleventh studio album is called ‘loml’, which is a common online abbreviation to stand for ‘love of my life.’

However, has anything Taylor done been that simple? She’s notorious for having layer upon layer of meaning and symbolism in her lyrics. Her songwriting experience has turned her into one of the greatest poets of our generation.

And whilst we won’t know for sure until the release date, we can speculate who and what Taylor’s song ‘loml’ is about. Here’s what we think.

Taylor Swift is releasing her new album on 19th April. Picture: Getty

Who is Taylor Swift’s ‘loml’ about?

First impressions and the general consensus online seemed to have all led back to the theory that Taylor’s song ‘loml’ will be about Joe Alwyn.

The pair were notoriously private together, but Joe was also Taylor’s longest public relationship with the couple dating for over six years.

The track could be a breakup song that paid homage to the time they spent together and how it all ended. There are already rumours the entire album could revolve around their relationship, down to the album title.

‘So Long, London,’ a song on the new album, feels like a strong hint that ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ could be about the London-born ex Joe, considering Taylor’s 2019 song ‘London Boy’ is all about how they’d spend their days in Camden Market, Highgate, Brixton and Shoreditch.

Fans believe Taylor’s song ‘loml’ will be about ex-Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

Joe revealed in 2022 that he was in a group chat called The Tortured Man Club that he shared with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. A fan-favourite theory is that the album title was directly inspired by that as Paul had a direct link to Tay in that he dated Taylor’s close friend Phoebe Bridges for two years.

One fan left a very interesting theory in the comment section of a TikTok in regards to ‘loml’ being about Joe.

The fan wrote, “Maybe it’s about like how he started off by texting her with full words like, ‘love of my life’ and fades to just an abbreviated loml because he couldn’t be bothered to say it completely.”

Taylor and Joe never publicly discussed one another after the breakup, but it appeared to be mutual to a point. Could their love have just faded as it does sometimes in long-term relationships and that’s what ‘loml’ is about?

One fan left a theory in the comment section of a TikTok. Picture: TikTok: @shelley

Another theory is that ‘loml’ is somehow connected to Harry Styles. It’s a bit of a stretch, however, Taylor and Harry dated between 2012 to 2013 and Harry released a song called ‘Love of My Life’ in 2022 in his album ‘Harry’s House.’ Could Taylor’s track of the same but abbreviated name be a call and respond to that?

Finally, we have to consider the possibility that ‘loml’ could be referring to Tay’s current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The pair have been loved up since 2023 and according to a source speaking to US Weekly, “Taylor has already written songs about Travis… She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

According to a source Taylor has already written songs about Travis. Picture: Getty

The only reason we think ‘loml’ may not be about Travis is that the source went on to say that her songs about him are private at the moment.

“She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special,” the source told the magazine. “Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”

What is Taylor Swift’s ‘loml’ about?

If ‘loml’ is about a man, read our theories above, however, there’s a HUGE possibility that Taylor’s changed what the acronym could stand for.

Fans online have pointed out that aside from ‘love of my life’, it could also stand for ‘loss of my life’ or ‘loss of my love,’ which could be referring to her break-up.

But the variations are endless, one favourite theory online seems to be that ‘loml’ stands for ‘love OR my life,’ and will be about Tay needing to choose between love in her private life and a career in her public life.

