Harry Styles And Taylor Swift: Inside Their Relationship & Are They Still Friends?

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were the biggest pop star couple at one point. Picture: PA/Getty

Here’s what you need to know about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s relationship, including when they dated and if they are still friends.

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift was the relationship we never saw coming, and despite their short-lived romance, we gained a lot of good music from the pair following their split.

However, are the One Direction star and ‘Folklore’ songstress still friends?

Who Are Harry Styles' Ex Girlfriends? One Direction Star’s Relationship History Revealed

Here’s what we know about the pair, from when they started dating to what they’ve said about each other over the years.

When did Harry Styles date Taylor Swift?

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift briefly dated between 2012 and 2013. Picture: Getty

It has been said that the singers met around November 2012, with a photo of them taking a stroll in Central Park breaking the internet the following month, as fans freaked out over the superstar couple.

Their relationship came to an end after a few short months, with a number of songs from both artists leaving fans convinced they were written about one another.

Taylor famously released ‘Style’ as part of her '1989' album, which was heavily speculated to be about Haz, with the obvious comparison to the 1D star’s name, as well as the lyrics, “You've got that long hair slick back, white t-shirt, and I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt”.

Another track from that album, ‘Out of the Woods’ appears to be mentioning the famous aeroplane necklace that they were both spotted wearing at the time.

Many fans have also speculated whether Tay's 'Cardigan' was penned about Haz, with people drawing comparisons between the track's video and Harry's 'Falling' video.

Are Harry Styles and Taylor Swift still friends?

It wouldn’t be like either of the stars to address their friendship if they were still pals, as they have remained tight-lipped about their relationships in the past.

However, there appears to be no bad blood between the two, with Harry praising his ex for her songwriting skills in an interview last year.

Speaking on the Stern Show in March 2020, he was asked about how it feels to be the muse behind someone’s songwriting, before he referenced Tay’s songs about him, saying: “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs.”

Have Harry Styles and Taylor Swift interacted since their split?

Again, the pair are super low-key and often take up personal matters behind closed doors, but fans have been anticipating a run-in between the stars in the near future after it was announced that they’re both set to perform at the 2021 Grammys!

The ‘Adore You’ star and ‘Fearless’ songstress have been announced as part of the 22 artists who are set to perform at the upcoming award show, but will they have a catch up backstage or even give each other a wave?

Fans are dying to see how the evening pans out!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital