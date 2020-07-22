Harry Styles Fan Unveils Theory Claiming ‘Falling’ Music Video Is About His Ex-Girlfriend Camille Rowe

A Harry Styles fan has uncovered some major clues in 'Falling' that are seemingly about Camille Rowe. Picture: PA/YouTube/Twitter

Harry Styles' ‘Falling’ video has been widely speculated to be about his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe and a new fan theory has fuelled rumours even more.

Harry Styles' heartfelt track ‘Falling’ has been said to be about his former girlfriend, Camille Rowe, who he dated for a year, back in 2017.

So, it’s no surprise that a fan has now come up with a very detailed theory about why she believes the track is about the French model.

She shared the information in a TikTok, captioned: “So am I insane or is harry styles' falling music actually incredibly genius [sic].”

The TikTok is full of info, so we’re here to break it down to you…

so am i insane or is harry styles' falling music actually incredibly genius pic.twitter.com/z21PEM7T7c — katie ✰ (@dizzyonstyles) July 21, 2020

It all started when the fan, named @katienicks on TikTok, made a clip of how the music video resembles a painting with a similar checkered floor, and she went on to say that somebody commented on it, mentioning the works of an artist named James Casebere.

Katie goes on to explain that ‘his work centres around making day to day spaces look surreal’, adding: “He uses miniature models of rooms and then uses things like water and creative lighting," which is a theme Haz hugely stuck to in 'Falling'.

She then looked up where his photographs were housed, and found that they are featured in the Tate museum in London, as well as in The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum, also in London - where Harry himself has been pictured before.

Katie reckons that this is all interlinked as Camille’s new boyfriend, Theo Niarchos, is apparently a council member for the Tate and allegedly on the board of trustees for the MoMa.

Camille Rowe dated Harry Styles between 2017-2018. Picture: PA

She continued: “So not only does the ‘Falling’ music video look like a painting, Harry put himself into one of the works you would likely see walking around his gallery.

“So now he is hung up high in her gallery.”

To top it all off, another artist named Sam Samore, who was also featured at the MoMA, was part of an exhibition called ‘Signs of the Time’, which is nearly identical to the former One Direction star’s first debut single ‘Sign of the Times’.

It's a lot to take in but it does sound convincing, right?

