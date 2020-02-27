What Are The Lyrics To Harry Styles' ‘Falling’ And Is The Song About His Ex Camille Rowe?

27 February 2020, 12:52

Harry Styles' 'Falling' lyrics are about a difficult breakup
Harry Styles' 'Falling' lyrics are about a difficult breakup. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles’ song ‘Falling’ is thought to be about his ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe, but what do the lyrics mean?

After Harry Styles performed ‘Falling’ live for the first time at The BRITs 2020, he’s dropping the highly-anticipated music video on 28 February – and it’s set to be a tear-jerker!

But what do the lyrics to 'Falling' mean? ‘Falling’ is from Haz’s second album ‘Fine Line’, which he released in December 2019, and the lyrics are reportedly about his split from ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe.

A Fan Touched Harry Styles's Hair When They Met & People Are Debating If It's Ok

After a voicemail at the end of his song ‘Cherry’ was claimed to be Camille’s voice, it seems Harry’s ex was the inspiration behind another of Harry’s tracks.

Is ‘Falling’ about Harry Styles’ ex Camille Rowe?

Camille Rowe and Harry Styles split in 2018 after over a year together
Camille Rowe and Harry Styles split in 2018 after over a year together. Picture: Getty

While Harry hasn’t confirmed the inspiration behind any of his songs, he did tell Rolling Stone last year his album is “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

‘Falling’ is about a difficult breakup and the fact one line includes: ‘I’m well aware I write too many songs about you’ hints it could indeed be about Camille.

He also admits the breakdown of their relationship was his fault, singing:

‘I'm in my bed, and you're not here

And there's no one to blame but the drink in my wandering hands,

Forget what I said, It's not what I meant

And I can't take it back,

I can't unpack the baggage you left’

What are the lyrics to ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles?

You can learn the lyrics to ‘Falling’, here…

[Verse 1]

I'm in my bed

And you're not here

And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands

Forget what I said It's not what I meant

And I can't take it back, I can't unpack the baggage you left

[Chorus]

What am I now?

What am I now?

What if I'm someone I don't want around?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

What if I'm down?

What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

[Verse 2]

You said you care, and you missed me too

And I'm well aware I write too many songs about you

And the coffee's out at the Beachwood Cafe

And it kills me 'cause I know we've ran out of things we can say

[Chorus]

What am I now?

What am I now?

What if I'm someone I don't want around?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

What if I'm down?

What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin'

[Bridge]

And I get the feeling that you'll never need me again

[Chorus]

What am I now? What am I now? What if you're someone I just want around? I'm falling again, I'm falling again, I'm fallin' What if I'm down?

What if I'm out?

What if I'm someone you won't talk about?

I'm falling again, I'm falling again,

I'm fallin'

