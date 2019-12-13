Harry Styles' 'Cherry' Lyrics: Camille Rowe's Voicemail Translated Into English

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' was finally released into the world and it seems one song in particular, 'Cherry', has got a lot of fans asking questions.

After what felt like a lifetime, Harry Styles' new album 'Fine Line' has finally been released and the fans are soaking up every bit of information about his new songs. With bangers such as 'Lights Up' and 'Watermelon Sugar', Harry's second album is ready to become one of the biggest albums of the year.

However, one song in particular has been the topic of a lot of fan's conversations and that's 'Cherry'. The song features a voicemail from what everyone believes to be Harry's ex girlfriend Camille Rowe.

Harry Styles new album 'Fine Line'
Harry Styles new album 'Fine Line'. Picture: Harry Styles

The only problem being that the voicemail featured at the end of the track is all in French. But, luckily for you, we've translated them:

Harry Styles' 'Cherry' voicemail translated.

“Hello! Are you asleep?”
“Oh, I’m sorry…”
“Well, no… No, it’s not important”
“Well… We went to the beach and we…”
“Perfect”

One fan tweeted, "Okay but camille’s voice is actually a really cute addition in Cherry" and another added, "Can someone who speaks French please tell us what Camille is saying at the end of Cherry? Honestly that track broke my heart".

Others spoke about their love for Camille's inclusion in the song too...

Harry Styles - Cherry Lyrics

[Intro: Camille Rowe]
Coucou

[Chorus]
Don't you call him "baby"
We're not talking lately
Don't you call him what you used to call me

[Verse 1]
I, I confess I can tell that you are at your best
I'm selfish so I'm hating it
I noticed that there's a piece of you in how I dress
Take it as a compliment

[Chorus]
Don't you call him "baby"
We're not talking lately
Don't you call him what you used to call me

[Verse 2]
I, I just miss
I just miss your accent and your friends
Did you know I still talk to them?

[Bridge]
Does he take you walking 'round his parents' gallery?

[Chorus]
Don't you call him "baby"
We're not talking lately
Don't you call him what you used to call me
Don't you call him "baby" (Ooh, ooh)
We're not talking lately
Don't you call him what you used to call me

[Outro: Camille Rowe]
Coucou ! Tu dors ? Oh, j'suis désolée...
Bah non... Nan, c'est pas important...
Bon allez... On a été à la plage, et maintenant on—
Parfait ! Harry

Harry recently played a set full of 'Fine Line' tracks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in front of a sell-out crowd. Before his set, Harry dropped by for a studio chat with Jimmy Hill (the lucky so and so), and we finally got to ask him about that American accent fans have been picking up on recently- which he didn't seem to think he has!

Upon Jimmy asking about the 'twang', Harry quizzed, "Do i now?...I don't think i do... only maybe a little bit.."

He then confirmed he's moved back across the pond for good, telling Jimmy: "I live in London, I was recording there [LA] quite a bit and worked there a lot but no, I live in London."

