Harry Styles Tweeted About 'HS2' & Sparked Serious Second Album Confusion

13 May 2019, 14:51

Harry Styles confuses fans by tweeting about 'HS2'
Harry Styles confuses fans by tweeting about 'HS2'. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

Fans were convinced Harry Styles's second album was on the way when the singer tweeted about 'HS2year'.

Harry Styles fans just got a whole lot confused that the 'Sign Of The Times' singer had his second album on the way when an official hashtag, 'HS2year', with a flower emoji and everything, popped up and was tweeted by the man himself.

Harry Styles & Meghan Markle 'Have Their First Child' In Hilarious News Blunder

Fans were floored when they thought it was the start of Hazza's second 'era' and implied that it was the 'year' HS2 was on its way, however, on closer inspection, it was a hashtag to commemorate the two year anniversary since the 25-year-old released his self titled album.

The ambiguous tweet read: "Two Years. Thank you for everything.I love you, truly. H #HS2Year."

Fans were left feeling 'clowned' after Harry worded the anniversary tweet like new music was coming, with one twitter user writing:

"So does this mean this is the year of HS2 or are we just celebrating 2 years of HS1 why'd he have to put that hashtag now i'm gonna overthink."

However, others are convinced that Harry did it on purpose to commemorate HS1 and also hint that his second album is coming this year too with another user laying out their theory:

"The hashtag, #HS2Year was selected on purpose due to its ambiguous connotations of HS 2Year and HS2 Year. In this essay, I will-."

Harry Styles has fans confused over cryptic 'HS2' tweet
Harry Styles has fans confused over cryptic 'HS2' tweet. Picture: Twitter @uhdaddyissues

After wrapping up his world tour last summer, Harry told his 24 million Instagram followers that he was disappearing off to write new music and 'hopefully see everyone very soon', but it is now officially almost a year later and we haven't heard anything to suggest he has new music coming.

Having been busy co-hosting the Met Gala and modelling for Gucci, we don't think he's had a whole lot of time on his hands, but we still aren't 100% certain this wasn't Mr. Styles's way of subtly hinting he's got a second album on the way, fingers crossed.

