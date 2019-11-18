Who Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Fans Are Trying To Figure Out Who Harry Styles' New Song Is Inspired By

Harry Styles' new song 'Watermelon Sugar' has got fans guessing as to who the lyrics are actually about.

Harry Styles' new song 'Watermelon Sugar' made its debut on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and became a hit with the fans as soon as Harry, who's playing Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, started singing (obviously).

Of course, with any new song, people want to know ALL the details about it – we're talking official lyrics, who wrote it and who the song is about. The latter in this case is being widely discussed by Harry's fans.

Stans Defend Harry Styles After He Refers To Zayn As "Ringo" On Saturday Night Live

Fans quickly took to social media to share their theories on who they think the song is actually about. One fan called out lyric website Genius saying, "WHY DOES GENIUS SAY WATERMELON SUGAR IS ABOUT CAMILLE ROWE" - Harry's ex girlfriend. Another added, "y'all saying watermelon sugar is about camille???? who???? [sic]"

Other fans pointed out the song might not be about an actual person but more rather something a little more risqué.

We may never know the actual meaning behind the lyrics, however we can be sure that it'll be a topic Styles fans will be discussing for a while!

Harry Styles is set to play Capital's Jingle Bell Ball for the first time as a solo artist this year alongside the likes of Liam Payne, Stormzy and Rita Ora on Saturday 7 December.

Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar' Lyrics

Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'
And it sounds just like a song
I want more berries and that summer feelin'
It's so wonderful and warm

Breathe me in, breathe me out
I don't know if I could ever go without
I'm just thinking out loud
I don't know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar

Strawberries on a summer evenin'
Baby, you're the end of June
I want your belly and that summer feelin'
Getting washed away in you

Breathe me in, breathe me out
I don't know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high

I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it
Watermelon sugar high

Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'
And it sounds just like a song
I want your belly and that summer feelin'
I don't know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high (Sugar)
Watermelon sugar high (Sugar)
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar high

I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it (Woo)
Watermelon sugar high
I just wanna taste it, I just wanna taste it (Ooh)
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar

