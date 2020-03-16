Harry Styles Reveals The Book That Inspired The Name Of His Song 'Watermelon Sugar'

16 March 2020, 12:21

Harry Styles reveals the book that inspired the name 'Watermelon Sugar'. Picture: NPR

Harry Styles has revealed that the single 'Watermelon Sugar' got it's name from a book of practically the same name.

Harry Styles' Tiny Desk Session for NPR has finally emerged after weeks of fans waiting patiently and there's already so much to learn from it!

One of the main talking points was Harry revealing where the name 'Watermelon Sugar' actually came from...

Harry Styles Reveals How His One Naked 'Fine Line' Photo Happened

Harry Styles at NPR's Tiny Desk Session
Harry Styles at NPR's Tiny Desk Session. Picture: NPR

Before jumping into his live rendition of the single, Harry spoke to the NPR office, “Next song we’re going to play for you, I actually wrote in 2017, when I was on tour with the first album. I was in Nashville on my day off - and I went into the studio just to kind of play around a little bit and we started some ideas and then I was with the guys who I made the first album with and we had this idea"

He continues, "We had this chorus/melody which was pretty repetitive and a Richard Brautigan book, ‘In Watermelon Sugar’ was on the table and I was like ‘that’ll sound cool".

The synopsis of the book is as followed, 'Death is a place where the sun shines a different colour every day and where people travel to the length of their dreams. Rejecting the violence and hate of the old gang at the Forgotten Works, they lead gentle lives in watermelon sugar. Brautigan expresses the mood of a new generation.'

Eager to add some more context about the track, Harry explained, "So this song became ‘Watermelon Sugar’ - it’s probably the longest it’s ever taken me to finish a song. We liked it when we first heard it, then I really hated it for a long time and then it came back and kept coming back into the mix".

"It’s kind of about that initial I guess euphoria of when you start seeing someone or sleeping with someone or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them".

.... sorry, just composing ourselves after that last sentence.

