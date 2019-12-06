Harry Styles' 'Adore You' Hidden Meaning: What Is The 'Fine Line' Star Really Singing About In Cryptic Lyrics?

6 December 2019, 06:19 | Updated: 6 December 2019, 06:49

Harry Styles has dropped his new banger, 'Adore You', and fans have been guessing the hidden meaning behind the lyrics.

Harry Styles has finally released his new track, 'Adore You', and it's giving us life.

But of course, with any song by the 'Watermelon Sugar' star, fans want to know the meaning behind the cryptic lyrics.

Harry went to the trouble of creating a whole imaginary island dedicated to the track, so there's no way we're taking his lyrics at face value.

Harry Styles' Album 'Fine Line' – Release Date, Track List And Everything We Know So Far

'Adore You' Lyrics

Walk in your rainbow paradise

Strawberry lipstick state of mind

I get so lost inside your eyes

Would you believe it?

You don’t have to say love me

You don’t have to say nothing

You don’t have to say you’re mine

Honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Your wonder under summer sky

Bright skin and linen over eyes

Would you believe it?

You don’t have to say love me

I just want to tell you something

Lately you’ve been on my mind

Honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

(It’s the only thing I’ll ever do)

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

Oh honey

I would walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Oh honey

Just let me adore you

Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do

Cryptic Meaning

It's not the first time he's made a reference to strawberries. In 'Watermelon Sugar' he sings: "Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'." But what does he actually mean when he says 'Strawberry lipstick state of mind'?

Maybe it doesn't mean anything at all? We're looking forward to reading some fan theories about it though.

The line about walking in a 'rainbow paradise' will know doubt inspire lots of theories too. Maybe he's referencing the LGBT flag? Something which he often brings on stage with him during his concerts.

'Eroda'

The One Direction star recently confirmed he's behind the mysterious island of 'Eroda', after days of speculation, by starring in the latest trailer for the 'holiday destination' which is actually an anagram for 'Adore You'.

The advert narration says, "Do you remember the way you felt off the coast of Eroda? Seeing the way the water sparkled below."

"Feeling the rush of wind lifting you as if you were literally in the centre of the world."

"Make memories for your senses at VisitEroda.com."

Some thought it was part of an upcoming 'alternate reality video game' and others tried to connect with the domain of the site which lead them to a software company based in San Francisco.

'Reviews' of people's holiday there have began to crop up, which include things like 'eating lots of Watermelon' and others saying they'll be headed back there December 13 (the day his new album is released).

Harry is set to play Capital's Jingle Bell Ball for the first time as a solo artist this year on Saturday 7 December, and it's safe to say we can't wait to hear it live!

