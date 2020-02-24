WATCH: Harry Styles Teases Music Video For ‘Falling’ And It Looks Set To Share A Connection With 'Adore You'

Harry Styles has shared a sneak-peek at his new music video for ‘Falling’, coming 28 February.

Harry Styles’ music video for ‘Falling’ drops on 28 February, and it looks set to share a connection with his previous videos; ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Adore You’.

When he performed the tune at The BRIT Awards Harry flooded the stage with water pouring out of the piano behind him, and the detail now makes so much sense – in the teaser for the video we can see the pop star sitting on the floor of a marble room as water pours in behind him.

Harry Styles's Powerful First Performance Of 'Falling' During The BRITs 2020

Sharing a snippet of the new video on Twitter, Harry simply wrote: “FALLING. COMING FEB 28.”

Harry Styles looks drenched in the video for 'Falling'. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

It also seemingly links to the end of his previous music video for ‘Adore You’, where fans saw Haz sailing off into the horizon, leaving the fictional village of Eroda behind him.

Meanwhile, in the clip for ‘Falling’ Harry looks to have endured a difficult journey to wherever he is, looking exhausted as he sits in his drenched clothes, with his shirt torn at the collar and his shoes missing.

Similarly, there's a moment in the 'Lights Up' music video where Harry is kneeling in a huge lake – Mr Styles is clearly trying to tell us something with all of this water!

Harry’s BRITs performance was the first time he's sang ‘Falling’ live, and his stunning vocals gave fans a new-found love for the tune from his ‘Fine Line’ album.

His live debut of the tune was an emotional one that went down a storm with viewers, as he took to the flooded stage in a lace white jumpsuit with matching gloves.

The 26-year-old had kept fans guessing over what he would perform, but were thrilled to see he would be debuting the heartfelt tune at The BRITs.

