Harry Styles’ BRITs 2020 Outfits: From That Yellow Suit To The Lace Jumpsuit Of Dreams - The 'Falling' Singer's Looks Were Planned Six Months Ago

Harry Styles' outfit changes at The BRITs 2020 kept everyone hooked.

Harry Styles can send social media into meltdown just by smiling, so his appearance at The BRITs 2020 caused an entirely new level of a frenzy.

After arriving in a dapper brown suit, Harry made a number of outfit changes, swapping to a lace jumpsuit for his performance of ‘Falling’ and later putting on a yellow tuxedo with a purple neckline.

On the red carpet, Harry wore a brown suit by Gucci with a purple jumper over a blue shirt featuring a broderie anglaise collar - all accessorised with his beloved pearl necklace, naturally.

The details Harry Styles added to this BRITs 2020 look were everything. Picture: PA

Taking to the stage later on in the evening, Harry wore what’s now being dubbed the ‘dream wedding outfit’; a white, custom Gucci lace jumpsuit complete with flute cuffs and matching gloves.

By the time he returned to his table in the audience, the 26-year-old had changed into his yellow Marc Jacobs suit, which was seen on the catwalk in September last year.

Speaking about tailoring Harry’s looks for the evening, Harry’s stylist Harry Lambert told Vogue how the ‘Lights Up’ singer’s BRITs 2020 outfits are a taste of what’s to come on his ‘Fine Line’ tour later this year.

Harry Styles' lace jumpsuit at the BRIT Awards was hailed the 'wedding outfit of dreams'. Picture: Getty

He explained: “Tailoring has been an important part of Harry’s wardrobe for some time now. We’ve never been afraid to experiment with silhouette, and tonight is no exception.

“We have definitely been teasing elements of the tour wardrobe for a while now, and one of tonight’s looks is a taste of things to come… but I’m not going to tell you which one.”

Lambert describes Harry’s outfit choices as ‘granny chic with a touch of Diana, Princess of Wales’.

HARRY IN YELLOW SUIT AND GEMMA OMG SHE'S GORGEOUS AOSKJSJX SIBLINGS GOALS!!!



#Brits2020 #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/dHwy7FVVkR — Tae's ◡̈ 아니카⁷ (@yoursincerlytae) February 18, 2020

They also decided to save the show-stealing lace jumpsuit for the occasion, despite Harry having the fitting six months ago.

Lambert continued: “We decided to keep it aside for the right moment. When it was confirmed that Harry would be performing “Falling” for the first time at the Brit Awards, there was no question that this was the moment we had been waiting for.”

They also had to take Harry’s legendary dance moves into consideration, with the star’s stylist adding that “comfort is just as important as aesthetic.”

And it’s clear every thought behind Harry’s BRITs wardrobe paid off, as fans loved each one of his signature looks.

HARRY STYLES WAS STANDING IN A POOL WEARING A FULL WHITE LACE JUMPSUIT WITH WHITE LACE GLOVES SINGING FALLING WHILE ON THE VERGE OF TEARS AND I AM NOT OKAY #BRITs — arni 💫 loves niall (@fivescrews) February 18, 2020

harry styles in a yellow suit hello — ruby! (@rubycessford) February 18, 2020

The brown/lilac combo, the collar, the shoes, the little black remembrance ribbon. All of @Harry_Styles look on the #Brits2020 red carpet is giving me major 😍 pic.twitter.com/wGE8Mfzlfz — Gemma Thomas 🇪🇺 (@gemma_thomas7) February 18, 2020

