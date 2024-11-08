Who is Danny Jones? The McFly star's age, wife, children & more

8 November 2024, 16:48 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 16:51

Get to know Danny Jones
Get to know Danny Jones. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

McFly's Danny Jones is rumoured to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year, but what else is there to know about him?

Vocalist and guitarist for pop-rock band McFly Danny Jones, 38, has joined the 'not quite confirmed but almost confirmed' line up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

Danny has been a part of McFly since the band formed in 2003, known for hits like 'Five Colours In Her Hair' and 'All About You' they have cemented themselves as a household name.

The star joins names like GK Barry, Coleen Rooney and Maura Higgins who are also reportedly set for this year's jungle challenge. So while we wait to see if he goes down under, here's some facts about Mr Jones.

Danny Jones of McFly performs during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena
Danny Jones of McFly performing during their 21st Birthday show at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

How old is Danny Jones?

Born in Bolton on 12 March 1986, Danny is 38 years old.

Who is Danny Jones' wife?

The McFly star married wife Georgia Horsley, 37, back in 2014 after they met in 2009.

Georgia is actually deaf in her right ear after suffering with meningitis as a two-year-old. In her youth she worked as a florist and a model before winning Miss England in 2007 aged 21.

After four years if dating, in 2013, Danny proposed to Georgia while they were on holiday in Cyprus, they married a year later.

Does Danny Jones have children?

Yes, four years after he married his wife Georgia, they welcomed their son Cooper in 2018. At the time of writing Cooper is six years old.

Danny often shares a glimpse of his son on socials, showing just how much he adores his son.

Danny Jones with his wife and son
Danny Jones with his wife and son. Picture: Instagram

How did Danny Jones get famous?

Danny is best known for being a lead vocalist and the lead guitarist for McFly, a pop-rock band which formed in 2003.

He was already trained in music, having received a music diploma from Bury College, when he joined forces with bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd at 17 years old.

McFly gained notoriety when they supported Busted on tour in 2004. McFly have had seven number one singles in the UK and 21 years later they are still performing as a band.

English pop rock band McFly, circa 2005.
English pop rock band McFly, circa 2005. Picture: Getty

In 2013, McFly and Busted formed to create 'McBusted', touring and releasing hits like 'Year 3000' and 'Air Guitar'.

During McFly's 21st anniversary show they revealed they were going on tour again for a battle of the bands. Their tour is called 'Busted vs. McFly' and begins in September 2025.

In 2024, Danny is probably best known for being a The Voice coach alongside Tom Fletcher. Their musical prodigy Ava won the 2024 show after being coached by the music veterans.

The Voice UK WINNER Ava on being besties with Danny Jones & Tom Fletcher!

Does Danny Jones have Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Danny at @dannyjonesofficial.

How tall is McFly's Danny Jones?

He's reportedly 5 foot 11 inches.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

