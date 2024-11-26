I'm A Celeb's Danny Jones’ wife exposes his Bushtucker trial secret

Danny Jones is part of I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Danny Jones' wife has accused him of 'double bluffing' and lying about his fears on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024.

McFly’s Danny Jones was one of the first celebrities announced on the lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 and he’s quickly wriggled his way to the top when it comes to fan favourites.

Up against the likes of Tulisa, Coleen Rooney, Barry McGuigan, Alan Halsall, Jane Moore, Reverend Richard Coles and even Love Island’s darling, Maura Higgins - Danny’s chances of becoming jungle King are pretty high.

But as the nation falls more and more in love with the musician, especially after he touchingly opened up about his struggle with anxiety, Danny's wife has jumped on a podcast to reveal that he's actually played a ‘double bluff’ with the producers of the show in an attempt to control what trials he gets.

Danny Jones' wife has accused him of lying about his fears on the show. Picture: ITV

According to his own wife, Georgia Horsley, Danny has supposedly lied to show producers about his fears in an attempt to control the trials he could get voted to do.

Speaking on the 'Never Have I Ever' podcast, his wife Georgia said that Danny’s supposed fear of snakes on the show is "bulls--t".

"He’s lied, and he said he’s scared of snakes. Bulls--t. World exclusive: bulls--t. So, everyone vote for the tasks that don’t involve snakes, please! He’s not scared of snakes, but he said he is – that’s a double bluff.

"So, he’s now going to get tasks with snakes," she said.

Danny Jones supposedly isn't afraid of snakes. Picture: ITV

Georgia explained that she thinks Danny’s faked a fear of snakes, hoping the show would play into it - which it has - and he’s now been able to do certain challenges fear-free!

In the first Bushtucker trial of the year, Danny and Barry took part in 'The Mausoleum of Misery' which had the pair laying down in tombs with snakes slithering all over them. In the trial Danny ended up with a snake crawling into his shorts and settling by his crotch!

Danny Jones took part in the The Mausoleum of Misery. Picture: ITV

It looks like his old bandmates are in on the bluff as McFly’s Harry Judd revealed on his own podcast ‘Binge!’, that Danny’s supposed fear stemmed from being bitten when they were younger.

He said: “He had a snake pet, but then it bit him so he doesn’t like snakes, no. Him and Doug [Poynter] got pet snakes and it bit him.”

So perhaps Danny was being partially truthful, he doesn’t like snakes. But according to his wife Georgia he may not exactly fear them either.

