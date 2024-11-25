Who is I'm A Celeb's Jane Moore? Age, husband, children and more

Jane Moore joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up
Jane Moore is in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2024. Here's everything you need to know about her - from her age, husband and children to her job and where she’s from.

Journalist Jane Moore is part of 2024's star-studded celebrity lineup for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which has already been dubbed the show's best cast yet.

Jane joined the likes of GK Barry, McFly's Danny Jones, Corrie’s Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney and Strictly’s Oti Mabuse in the Australian jungle.

Most recently, Love Islands Maura Higgins and Reverand Richard Coles snuck onto the show and have been an absolute barrel of laughs, with Maura even revealing she used to date Barry McGuigan’s son!

But for now, let’s brush up on Jane Moore facts. From her age, husband, and job to her children and where she’s from - here's what we know.

Jane Moore turned 62 in 2024
Jane Moore turned 62 in 2024. Picture: ITV

How old is Jane Moore?

Jane Moore was born May 17th, 1962 which means she's 62 years old.

Her star sign is a Taurus and common traits of that sign include being practical, reliable, patient, and honest.

Where is Jane Moore from?

Jane was born and raised in Oxford where both her parents were teachers, with her father a professor of mathematics at the University of Oxford.

After primary school in Oxford, the journalist went to Worcester Grammar School for Girls and then studied journalism at the South Glamorgan Institute of Higher Education in Cardiff.

Jane Moore was born and raised in Oxford
Jane Moore was born and raised in Oxford. Picture: Getty

What does Jane Moore do for work?

Jane Moore is primarily a journalist as well as a TV personality. She is a columnist for the tabloids and works as a regular writer for The Sunday Times.

However, Jane began her on-screen career in 1991 as a panellist for Loose Women where she irregularly worked until 2002 and returned again as a regular panellist from 2013.

She’s appeared on several shows throughout her career, from Crimewatch Daily, This Morning and This Week to Grumpy Old Holidays and most recently I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Jane Moore is a regular relief anchor on Loose Women
Jane Moore is a regular relief anchor on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

Is Jane Moore married? Who is her husband?

Jane Moore is currently single, however, she was married to her ex-husband Gary Farrow for over 20 years.

Gary was the former vice-president of communications at Sony Music Entertainment and the couple’s wedding in 2002 saw the legendary likes of Elton John in attendance.

Sadly, after two decades together in December 2022, Jane revealed her divorce plans on Loose Women.

"So Gary and I are separating. But it's weird that it's out there because we've been processing it for about a year. We're both quite private people. We had discussed it last year, and it was going to happen last year," she said on the show.

Jane Moore and Gary Farrow were together for over 20 years
Jane Moore and Gary Farrow were together for over 20 years. Picture: Getty

Divorce proceedings were put on hold after a broken leg injury which left Gary needing time to heal and someone to care for him.

Jane went on to say: "It is weird because I've been sort of caring for him. That's enabled us to segue into processing it, first of all, and segue into a really nice friendship. I would always say he is my best friend.

“And I hope if he was sitting here he would say I am his best friend. And I'm just very, very keen that we don't lose that element of it."

Barry ruffles Jane’s feathers on I’m A Celeb

Does Jane Moore have children?

Jane and Gary co-raised three girls, Ellie, Grace and Lauren. Ellie and Grace are Jane’s biological children from her previous relationship, and she’s stepmother to Gary’s daughter, Lauren, from his previous relationship.

Despite their divorce, Jane revealed that the pair planned to buy new homes still close to one another for the next chapter of their lives.

Before heading into the jungle, Jane had some reservations about navigating the change from journalist to celebrity, in particular when it came to what her daughters would see online.

“I've said to my daughter, don't go looking for things, because it will pass... When it's all over, it's all over.

“For me, if it doesn't make it into a printed newspaper, then it's not a story... So it's just people on a social media platform who don't agree with what you've said, getting hot under the collar because they don't agree with you.”

