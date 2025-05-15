JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs calls out CBB star for using them as ‘pawn’ in PR stunt

15 May 2025, 15:06

Kath Ebbs has called out JoJo Siwa following their breakup.
Kath Ebbs has called out JoJo Siwa following their breakup. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Kath Ebbs has called out their ex JoJo Siwa for not ‘holding up her promise’ after the fallout from their breakup.

When JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes struck up an unlikely friendship in the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year, they certainly got the nation talking.

Despite JoJo having not long confirmed she was in a relationship with Australian podcaster and influencer Kath Ebbs (who uses they/them pronouns), she and fellow CBB star Chris sparked romance rumours due to their very friendly behaviour with each other while in the house.

While all of this was going on, Kath had no choice but to watch from afar, unable to contact JoJo to discuss any of their concerns, while also watch the never-ending flurry of cheating allegations roll in on social media.

When the show finally came to an end Kath flew out from Australia to the UK to address everything that had gone on, but they didn't manage to talk about much as JoJo broke up with them at the CBB wrap party, hours after they arrived in London.

And now, following weeks of continued rumours, Kath has called out JoJo for her behaviour following their breakup.

Kath Ebbs has spoken out following their breakup from JoJo Siwa.
Kath Ebbs has spoken out following their breakup from JoJo Siwa. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Betches, Kath got candid as they admitted that while they don’t think JoJo cheated, they do feel as though they became "collateral" in a “betrayal of trust”.

Kath told the outlet: “I think my boundaries were crossed in a way that felt like a betrayal of trust repeatedly around affection.

“I believe she made a lapse in judgment, and I was obviously collateral in that, and I wish that didn’t happen because it was incredibly hurtful. But I do not believe that she had malicious intent in that interaction.”

Kath was understanding of the relationship between JoJo and Chris, admitting that they thought the two had developed a “trauma bond” after the Mickey Rourke homophobic incident.

However, when it came to the aftermath of their breakup, Kath said JoJo's behaviour had left them feeling “voiceless”.

Kath admitted their mental health hasn't been great following the breakup.
Kath admitted their mental health hasn't been great following the breakup. Picture: Instagram

They explained: “There have been so many times in the past month when I’ve thought about disappearing when this all feels way too overwhelming.

“The person who used to be my support system has not only vanished but turned against me and allowed this behavior to continue towards me. Everyone’s talking about me, but not to me.

"I feel voiceless, and that’s a really big trigger for me because of things that I’ve grown up with. People are calling me names. People are making assumptions about my character. And when you’re in it, it feels like it’s never going to go away.”

JoJo Siwa places third in CBB

When JoJo broke up with them at the CBB afterparty, Kath detailed the experience in a video shared on TikTok but later took it down after JoJo asked them to delete it. They explained: “She promised me if I deleted the TikTok video, she would no longer talk about me.”

But JoJo didn’t hold up her end of the bargain, Kath said, as they admitted: “I feel a bit like I’ve been this pawn that’s been moved around in this story by Big Brother, by JoJo, by her PR team, by the tabloids.

“And I feel really beaten around by that because it’s just not something I asked for.”

The Aussie star confessed that the bottom line was that they were dealing with the grief of heartbreak, just like anyone else.

“I’ve just gone through a really messy breakup that I didn’t see coming, and I’m in shock,” they admitted. “And I’m picking up the pieces of my love life and of my life in that.”

JoJo Siwa also gave her perspective on what happened with the breakup.
JoJo Siwa also gave her perspective on what happened with the breakup. Picture: Getty

It comes after JoJo shared her version of how the breakup went at the CBB afterparty. Speaking to The Viall Files podcast, JoJo said that Kath had asked her not to speak about them publicly, but JoJo pushed back saying that it would make her seem "avoidant of the situation".

Later on, at the CBB afterparty, she said Kath wanted to have a conversation with her but she wasn’t ready to talk yet and so could only respond “I don’t know” to most of their questions.

She told the podcast: “By the sixteenth time someone asks you, 'Are you happy? Do you wanna end things?', you're gonna just spew your guts."

JoJo added: "I said, 'If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes.' That, obviously, was taken as yes."

