Is Maura Higgins going into I'm A Celebrity 2024? The rumours explained

Is Maura Higgins joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity 2024? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Are you thinking, 'Where is Maura Higgins, I thought she was going into I'm A Celeb this year?'. Well then, here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island contestant turned Love Island host and actress, Maura Higgins was one of the early names rumoured to be going on this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! alongside GK Barry, Danny Jones and Tulisa.

However, Maura wasn't on the confirmed line up released by ITV and, as the show started airing on 17th November, her absence was noted. Similarly, Reverend Richard Coles was named as one of the celebs set for the jungle before ITV released their official line up, so where are they?

Now, Maura's former Love Island rival Amy Hart - who she shares ex Curtis Pritchard with - has made comments alluding to her going into the jungle.

So what's real? Will Maura be making an I'm A Celeb appearance or not? Here's what we know.

Maura Higgins is rumoured to be a late arrival on I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

Is Maura Higgins going on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

The tabloids had Maura on their 'exclusive' line up before ITV's confirmation and year on year their line up has been proved to be correct. Therefore it's believed Maura, along with Richard, will be a late addition to the show.

The MailOnline have reported that Maura is going to be entering the jungle in the first week and her late arrival was always part of the deal.

They say an ITV source told them: "She will be arriving this week, the brand trip was always part of the schedule as Maura had agreed to it and it fit into her arrival dates for the Jungle."

Maura Higgins has been in Las Vegas. Picture: Instagram

Maura has been confusing her fans as she documented her time in Las Vegas on the weekend that the show began airing. The star showed some behind the scenes of a festive trip with beauty brand Space NK.

According to the tabloids, Maura was asked to join the show after Tommy Fury pulled out. They reported that a jungle insider said: "With Tommy Fury pulling out, it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other Love Island stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.

"She'll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she's got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone."

I'm A Celeb 2024 - Campmates revealed

Speaking to The Mirror, Love Island's Amy Hart said: "I'm really excited to see her go in there. She's gonna be so great. I think she'll probably win. Yeah."

"People love her, don't they? And she's just so funny. And I think she'll throw herself into it. She doesn't do things by half. I think she'll throw herself into it, and people will love that," Amy added.

So, despite their differences back in 2019, Amy reckons Maura could be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Read more about I'm A Celeb here: