Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"She can’t keep my name out of her mouth, can she?"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island star turned Love Island host, turned actress, Maura Higgins has been in headlines recently due to her new relationship with TOWIE star Pete Wicks and claims that she's set for an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here! stint.

The reality TV icon was recently on a Married at First Sight's Paul C Brunson's podcast 'We Need To Talk', where she addressed her romance with Pete for the first time and also spoke about her time on Love Island.

Maura was on Love Island in 2019 where she met Curtis Pritchard after he famously dumped Amy Hart. Maura and Curtis made it to the final and came fourth with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea taking the crown and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as the runners up.

They ultimately ended up splitting in 2020 citing "no bad feelings on either side".

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins dated for a while after the left Love Island. Picture: Getty

But fast forward four years and things seem pretty icy between the two of them. Last year, Maura was hosting the socials for the spin off show Love Island Games which Curtis was taking part in.

When he left the show they had a pretty awkward run in with Maura telling Capital: "I think it went okay, I think I was nice, I think...I think there might have been moments were I wasn’t too polite, but I think I made it more of a joke."

Speaking to MAFS' Paul on his podcast Maura said she only dated Curtis because there were limited men in the villa, describing him as a "why-not" guy.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

In March 2020, a few months after their split was announced a source close to Maura said she wanted to split from Curtis sooner but felt "pressured" to stay with him. With this in mind, her comments don't come as too much of a surprise.

When Curtis was at the Irish Post Awards with his new girlfriend Sophie Sheridan, he was asked if he'd heard anything from the podcast by the tabloids.

"I’ve no idea what’s she done. I don’t even know what Podcast you’re on about. I have no idea," he replied before adding: "She can’t keep my name out of her mouth, can she?"

Looks like there won't be any harmonious reunions anytime soon!

Read more reality TV news here: