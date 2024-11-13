Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

13 November 2024, 17:20

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard
Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"She can’t keep my name out of her mouth, can she?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star turned Love Island host, turned actress, Maura Higgins has been in headlines recently due to her new relationship with TOWIE star Pete Wicks and claims that she's set for an I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here! stint.

The reality TV icon was recently on a Married at First Sight's Paul C Brunson's podcast 'We Need To Talk', where she addressed her romance with Pete for the first time and also spoke about her time on Love Island.

Maura was on Love Island in 2019 where she met Curtis Pritchard after he famously dumped Amy Hart. Maura and Curtis made it to the final and came fourth with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea taking the crown and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as the runners up.

They ultimately ended up splitting in 2020 citing "no bad feelings on either side".

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins dated for a while after the left Love Island
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins dated for a while after the left Love Island. Picture: Getty

But fast forward four years and things seem pretty icy between the two of them. Last year, Maura was hosting the socials for the spin off show Love Island Games which Curtis was taking part in.

When he left the show they had a pretty awkward run in with Maura telling Capital: "I think it went okay, I think I was nice, I think...I think there might have been moments were I wasn’t too polite, but I think I made it more of a joke."

Speaking to MAFS' Paul on his podcast Maura said she only dated Curtis because there were limited men in the villa, describing him as a "why-not" guy.

Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times
Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins have been spotted together a few times. Picture: Getty

In March 2020, a few months after their split was announced a source close to Maura said she wanted to split from Curtis sooner but felt "pressured" to stay with him. With this in mind, her comments don't come as too much of a surprise.

When Curtis was at the Irish Post Awards with his new girlfriend Sophie Sheridan, he was asked if he'd heard anything from the podcast by the tabloids.

"I’ve no idea what’s she done. I don’t even know what Podcast you’re on about. I have no idea," he replied before adding: "She can’t keep my name out of her mouth, can she?"

Looks like there won't be any harmonious reunions anytime soon!

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

TV & Film

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas

One Direction's This Is Us is returning to cinemas in memory of Liam Payne

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

TV & Film

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

TV & Film

Exclusive
Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film on Capital

Pharrell Williams reveals reason he chose ‘Piece by Piece’ to be a Lego film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits