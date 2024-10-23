Exclusive

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal surprise Dinner Party filming secret

23 October 2024, 11:42

MAFS UK's Kieran reveals surprise behind-the-scenes filming secret
MAFS UK's Kieran reveals surprise behind-the-scenes filming secret. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Kieran and Kristina told us some surprising behind-the-scenes filming secrets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK has had us sat at 9pm every Monday-Thursday for the past six weeks, and with even more to come we had to speak to fan faves Kieran and Kristina to get the goss on behind-the-scenes filming secrets.

While Kieran and Kristina spoke to Capital about their time on the show, Kristina opened up about her PMDD struggle and Kieran even spilled on an unaired dispute he had with Holly's husband Alex.

They went on to tells us a bit about how the filming actually worked, including what really happens during the dinner parties.

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024
Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

When asked about what they eat at the dinner parties, Kieran and Kristina shared a mischievous look before Kieran blurted out, "What food do we eat?!", through giggles.

The couple went on to admit they were "mortal" (a.k.a. drunk) most nights so didn't end up eating much. "They do put food in front of you," Kieran began explaining.

He said: "By the time you get [to] it, by the time the cameras are set up, it does go cold. So you can pick at your cold potatoes if you want to."

Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'
Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'. Picture: Global

"The dinner party is literally the only time that we all get to come together so we've got a lot to unpack, a lot to talk about," Kristina said.

On the show Kristina and Kieran had a pretty easy time up until the sixth week where Kieran revealed how he was struggling with being able to "sustain" a relationship with someone with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder), which Kristina has.

However when speaking to us, Kristina revealed how supportive he had been. Talking about the first time she opened to Kieran about it, she said: "Because I cared so much for Kieran I was so scared to tell him, I thought he was gonna run but just having that reassurance was just incredible and it really put me at ease."

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

