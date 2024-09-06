Tommy Fury 'In Talks' To Go On I'm A Celebrity Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials". Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following his shock split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury is reportedly in talks to go on I'm A Celeb.

This is not a drill... it has been reported that Tommy Fury is "in talks" to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split in August 2024 shortly after they'd celebrated being engaged for a year. The revelation shocked us all with them both saying they were "heartbroken" to share the news.

And now, amid all the denied cheating allegations, co-parenting drama and even wedding dress shopping, it has been reported that Tommy could be heading into the jungle this winter.

Tommy Fury is supposedly "in talks" to go I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

A show insider told the tabloids: “Tommy is a great name as a potential campmate as he’s already known to the ITV audience and he’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Bosses are talking with lots of celebrities and are determined to make this year’s line-up one of the best.”

Another source added: “They also know that the super-fit boxer is likely to be a prime candidate for the annual hunk-in-the-jungle shower scenes.”

It's no doubt that a I'm A Celeb stint from Tommy would be a hit amongst reality TV fans so we'll be on the edge of our seats ready to hear more.

After five years, Molly and Tommy have broke up. Picture: Getty

Tommy has inevitably been in the headlines recently after he and Molly broke up, especially as he was targeted with a lot of cheating allegations which he denies.

When he broke his silence following the split he said: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

