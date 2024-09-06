Tommy Fury 'In Talks' To Go On I'm A Celebrity Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

6 September 2024, 12:35

An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials"
An show source said: "He’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials". Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Following his shock split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury is reportedly in talks to go on I'm A Celeb.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is not a drill... it has been reported that Tommy Fury is "in talks" to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split in August 2024 shortly after they'd celebrated being engaged for a year. The revelation shocked us all with them both saying they were "heartbroken" to share the news.

And now, amid all the denied cheating allegations, co-parenting drama and even wedding dress shopping, it has been reported that Tommy could be heading into the jungle this winter.

Tommy Fury is supposedly "in talks" to go I&squot;m A Celeb
Tommy Fury is supposedly "in talks" to go I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

A show insider told the tabloids: “Tommy is a great name as a potential campmate as he’s already known to the ITV audience and he’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Bosses are talking with lots of celebrities and are determined to make this year’s line-up one of the best.”

Another source added: “They also know that the super-fit boxer is likely to be a prime candidate for the annual hunk-in-the-jungle shower scenes.”

It's no doubt that a I'm A Celeb stint from Tommy would be a hit amongst reality TV fans so we'll be on the edge of our seats ready to hear more.

After five years, Molly and Tommy have broke up
After five years, Molly and Tommy have broke up. Picture: Getty

Tommy has inevitably been in the headlines recently after he and Molly broke up, especially as he was targeted with a lot of cheating allegations which he denies.

When he broke his silence following the split he said: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Is The Wicked Movie In Two Parts? Fans Criticise Confusing Promo Trailers And Posters

Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

TV & Film

Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?

Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

Selling Sunset

Molly and Tom have been extra loved-up lately

Love Island Winners Molly Smith And Tom Clare Spark Engagement Rumours

Love Island

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

TV & Film

Exclusive
Jenna speaks about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter

Jenna Ortega Reveals How She Ended Up In Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' Music Video

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits