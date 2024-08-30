Molly-Mae Hague Explains Daughter Bambi’s Reaction To Tommy Fury Split In Return To YouTube

30 August 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 12:02

Molly-Mae has returned to Youtube
Molly-Mae has returned to Youtube. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague made her return to YouTube where she explained how her daughter Bambi has reacted to her split from Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just over two weeks ago Molly-Mae Hague and her former fiancé Tommy Fury announced that they had broken up after five years together.

After they both returned to social media, thanking fans for support during this turbulent time, Molly-Mae made a much welcomed return to her YouTube channel.

In her video titled 'Hi' she spoke about how she was ready to "move on" and "press forward" following her split from Tommy.

The Love Island fave said that she wouldn't be addressing what had happened publicly but she did go into detail about the fall-out of the event, even explaining its impact on their daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed Bambi in January 2023
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed Bambi in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

In her video Molly explained that she had an unusual 'child-free day', adding: "I feel so incredibly close to her at the minute, and she's quite frankly obsessed with me, it's scary.

"I literally can't go to the toilet, or leave the room or anything without her crying her eyes out which is not really ideal. I think she is actually having a little bit of attachment issues at the minute.

"I think she can definitely sense that there's changes and [that] things are strange at the minute, I can really feel that she can sense that."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in January 2023 so she is currently just one years old.

The mum-of-one explained that her sister Zoe had been coming over to support her with looking after Bambi, as well as adding that Tommy has been looking after her too, outside of their house.

Molly-Mae says she will always love Tommy Fury as she finally addresses split

In her first YouTube back since announcing the news, Molly added that she will always have a lot of love for Tommy despite the break up, which has been plagued with cheating allegations.

She said she didn't want to talk about the ins and outs of what had happened, for herself and also "out of respect for Tommy", adding: "He's Bambi's dad, I will always value him, and respect him and obviously have a lot of love for him."

"Yeah, we were together for five years and its very, very sad," she said.

