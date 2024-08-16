Tommy Fury 'Consulting Lawyers' Over Cheating Allegations Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

16 August 2024, 14:14

A spokesperson for Tommy Fury has come forward
A spokesperson for Tommy Fury has come forward. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tommy Fury has reportedly responded to claims that he cheated on ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague via a spokesperson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fall-out of Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split has been massive, starting with heartbroken fans and ending with sources on both sides coming forward to supposedly speak on behalf of the former couple.

Tommy was almost immediately hit with cheating allegations when they split, with some fans even thinking he had fathered another baby, however their is no proof of this.

The latest news has been that he was allegedly "unfaithful" to Molly multiple times, but a spokesperson for Tommy has now come out to dismiss this claim.

Tommy Fury said to be 'distraught' over cheating allegations
Tommy Fury said to be 'distraught' over cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Mirror, they said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

They went on to say that the boxer is "distraught" by the claims which "couldn’t be further from the truth".

This comes just hours after an anonymous 'friend' told the tabloids that Molly had become aware that Tommy had cheated on her with a Danish girl while he was in Macedonia.

They said: “When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.

Molly-Mae was apparent made aware that Tommy had cheated her multiple times
Molly-Mae was apparent made aware that Tommy had cheated her multiple times. Picture: Getty

“It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.”

Another anonymous 'friend' said: “Molly-Mae thinks he’s done the dirty before and that cheating with the Danish woman could be the tip of the iceberg. She’s bracing herself for what is to come.

“Tommy often goes away for either boxing matches or training camps, or just on holiday with his friends, and she thinks that if it’s happened now, it’s probably happened before, too.

After five years, Molly and Tommy have broken up
After five years, Molly and Tommy have broken up. Picture: Getty

“Given Tommy didn’t deny it, she feels like her worst fears have been confirmed.”

But according to The Mirror, Tommy is denying any claims of him being unfaithful during his five year relationship with Molly-Mae.

So far all Tommy has publicly said about the break up was in his original statement which read: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman's Relationship And How Long They've Been Dating

Get to know Love Is Blind's Maria

5 Facts On Maria From Love Is Blind UK Including Age, Job, Ethnicity & More

TV & Film

Travis Kelce is starring in Ryan Murphy's horror series 'Grotesquerie'

First Look At Travis Kelce In Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series 'Grotesquerie'

Looking at the lyrics of 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile' Soulful Lyrics And Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift brings Ed Sheeran on stage at Eras Tour to perform Everything Has Changed, End Game and Thinking Out Loud

Taylor Swift Brings Ed Sheeran On Stage At Eras Tour To Perform Sweet 'Travis Kelce Tribute'

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits