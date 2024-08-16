Tommy Fury 'Consulting Lawyers' Over Cheating Allegations Following Molly-Mae Hague Split

Tommy Fury has reportedly responded to claims that he cheated on ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague via a spokesperson.

The fall-out of Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split has been massive, starting with heartbroken fans and ending with sources on both sides coming forward to supposedly speak on behalf of the former couple.

Tommy was almost immediately hit with cheating allegations when they split, with some fans even thinking he had fathered another baby, however their is no proof of this.

The latest news has been that he was allegedly "unfaithful" to Molly multiple times, but a spokesperson for Tommy has now come out to dismiss this claim.

Speaking to The Mirror, they said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

They went on to say that the boxer is "distraught" by the claims which "couldn’t be further from the truth".

This comes just hours after an anonymous 'friend' told the tabloids that Molly had become aware that Tommy had cheated on her with a Danish girl while he was in Macedonia.

They said: “When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.

“It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it. He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all.”

Another anonymous 'friend' said: “Molly-Mae thinks he’s done the dirty before and that cheating with the Danish woman could be the tip of the iceberg. She’s bracing herself for what is to come.

“Tommy often goes away for either boxing matches or training camps, or just on holiday with his friends, and she thinks that if it’s happened now, it’s probably happened before, too.

“Given Tommy didn’t deny it, she feels like her worst fears have been confirmed.”

But according to The Mirror, Tommy is denying any claims of him being unfaithful during his five year relationship with Molly-Mae.

So far all Tommy has publicly said about the break up was in his original statement which read: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

