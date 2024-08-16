Molly-Mae’s Sister Zoe Hints At Her Split From Tommy Fury In Emotional Vlog

Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe appeared to hint at Molly and Tommy Fury's split. Picture: Zoe Rae/Instagram / YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Rae appeared to hint she knew about what her younger sibling was going through in an emotional admission on her YouTube channel, posted before Molly confirmed her split from Tommy Fury.

As she took fans along with her while she and husband Danny Rae prepped for their honeymoon, Zoe Rae, formerly Hague, told her followers in a confessional she’d been feeling emotional and was ‘having one of those days’.

Her vlog was uploaded three days before sister Molly-Mae Hague, 25, announced she’d split from fiancé Tommy Fury, 25, after five years together and a year and a half after they welcomed their daughter Bambi.

Before heading out for a run, Zoe, 27, admitted to having a ‘rubbish day’ and later confirmed it was ‘nothing to do with me and Danny.’

She said: “Guys, not gonna lie to you I’ve had a really rubbishy day, I won’t go into it too much. It’s five to six and I’ve had to drag my ass up, with the help of Danny, to do a track session which I know is going to make me feel better.”

Zoe and her husband Danny said 'life' lately had been making her feel sad. Picture: Zoe Rae/YouTube

She went on: “It’s just one of those days, I haven’t achieved anything I wanted to achieve, but that’s just the way life goes, not everything is a positive.”

After finishing her run Zoe said she was feeling emotional but that her run had helped her get her emotions out, confessing she ‘hadn’t smiled’ that day.

Zoe told the camera: “Oh my god I don’t know what’s wrong with me I’m so emotional. I do feel mentally better in terms of I know I’m going to be a lot happier when this is done. Honestly, best thing about running is it clears your head, gets all your emotions out. Don’t think I’ve smiled today but I’m smiling now.”

As she sat with husband Danny, who she married in a beautiful ceremony in the Lake District in July where Molly was a bridesmaid, the YouTuber said she was feeling a lot better and they both admitted to being ‘so ready’ to go on their honeymoon.

Molly-Mae with her mum and sister whilst she was pregnant with Bambi. Picture: Zoe Rae/Instagram

She said: “We feel so much better, so much happier. I was really sad before.”

Danny asked her: “Did you say you were sad beforehand?” And Zoe replied: “Yeah, I was really sad before. Nothing to do with me and Danny, just life.”

Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy in a shock statement shared on 14th August, with him confirming the news with a separate, shorter, Instagram Stories post.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: Getty

At the time of writing, little is known about what led to their split but speculation is rife Tommy has cheated on her, something he’s said to be ‘distraught’ over and is reportedly consulting his lawyers about.

In the meantime, he’s moved out of their Cheshire mansion while Molly is surrounded by her close friends and family.

