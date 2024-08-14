Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island royalty Molly-Mae and Tommy have shocked fans with a sudden split. But why did they break up? Here's what we know.

Season five Love Island favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shocked fans with news of their split.

On Wednesday 14th August Molly-Mae released a heartbreaking statement saying, "never in a million years did I think I'd be writing this".

Molly and her former fianacé Tommy, met on Love Island in 2019 and have built their own little empire together, welcoming their daughter Bambi in 2023 and getting engaged in July of that year.

For a while they have been defying break up rumours, but now things have come to a sudden end. Here's why.

Why have Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split?

Not much is known yet about the details of their split but Molly-Mae shared a statement saying she never thought their "story would end".

Read her full statement from Instagram stories below:

Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae X - Molly-Mae Hague

In a vlog that Molly released the week before the announcement, she described feeling like a 'single mum' while boxing champ Tommy was working on his audiobook.

She had said: "Actually I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy.

"When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful. I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing."

She went on to say she's been full of "emotions" adding: "I feel like we're going through a little bit of a challenging phase. Not only with Bambi, but also just with me and trying to juggle a lot."

Tommy is yet to have made a comment on their split.

