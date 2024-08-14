Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

14 August 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 14 August 2024, 16:45

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?
Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island royalty Molly-Mae and Tommy have shocked fans with a sudden split. But why did they break up? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Season five Love Island favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shocked fans with news of their split.

On Wednesday 14th August Molly-Mae released a heartbreaking statement saying, "never in a million years did I think I'd be writing this".

Molly and her former fianacé Tommy, met on Love Island in 2019 and have built their own little empire together, welcoming their daughter Bambi in 2023 and getting engaged in July of that year.

For a while they have been defying break up rumours, but now things have come to a sudden end. Here's why.

After five years, Molly and Tommy have broken up
After five years, Molly and Tommy have broken up. Picture: Getty

Why have Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split?

Not much is known yet about the details of their split but Molly-Mae shared a statement saying she never thought their "story would end".

Read her full statement from Instagram stories below:

Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right.

Molly-Mae X

- Molly-Mae Hague
Molly-Mae and Tommy have split
Molly-Mae and Tommy have split. Picture: Instagram

In a vlog that Molly released the week before the announcement, she described feeling like a 'single mum' while boxing champ Tommy was working on his audiobook.

She had said: "Actually I've been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy's just been so busy.

"When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful. I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing."

She went on to say she's been full of "emotions" adding: "I feel like we're going through a little bit of a challenging phase. Not only with Bambi, but also just with me and trying to juggle a lot."

Tommy is yet to have made a comment on their split.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Will Focus On Sidney Prescott

TV & Film

The Emily in Paris season 4 cast

Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

TV & Film

Emily In Paris season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Time: Here's When Part 1 Comes Out On Netflix

TV & Film

Chloe Qisha: 'If I Hear The One Tree Hill Theme Song, I Go Absolutely Feral' | My Life In 20

Chloe Qisha: 'If I Hear The One Tree Hill Theme Song, I Go Absolutely Feral' | My Life In 20

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: Inside The Love Island Star's Huge Net Worth

Love Island

Kylie Jenner Denies Taking Ozempic To Lose Pregnancy Weight

Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Claims She Took Ozempic To Lose Pregnancy Weight

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits