Tom Fury Net Worth: How Much Money Does The Boxer Make?

Tommy Fury has become a millionnaire since leaving 'Love Island'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @tommytntfury

'Love Island's' Tommy Fury has become a millionnaire since leaving the villa thanks to various endorsement deals and his boxing career

Tommy Fury is only 21-year-old and has reportedly become a millionnaire since leaving Love Island thanks to various brand deals and a successful boxing career as he and girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague become one of the most successful stars of the ITV2 show of all time.

Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

Upon leaving the villa, Tommy and Molly had all eyes on them as a new couple, and the star set about numerous club appearances and meet and greets, all of which would have earned him thousands of pounds.

As well as these, the boxer has promoted numerous brand on his Instagram page which now has over 3 million followers including McDonalds and Disney plus.

He also had a three part documentary with his BFF Curtis Pritchard on ITV2 and was also made a BooHoo man brand ambassador, all of which would have secured him more cash.

This publication has revealed he was making over £2,000 a day this last financial year.

News of Tommy's very full bank account comes just days after it emerged Wes Nelson has also become a millionnaire and said he'll 'never have to work again' after stacking the cash since leaving the villa in 2018.

Wes, as well as enjoying major brand deals with BooHoo man, also signed up for Dancing On Ice and is now embarking on a music career.

