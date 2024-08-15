What Happened With Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury? Everything They've Said About Their Split

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have broken up. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s breakup rocked the nation and Love Island fans worldwide – but what happened and what have they said?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together and just one year after getting engaged. They’d also just welcomed their baby girl Bambi in January 2023, so news of their breakup has left the nation, particularly Love Island fans, in shock after they became one of the most successful couples following their time on the show.

The reason for their breakup is yet to be revealed, but Molly’s statement appears to suggest it was a sudden decision, especially as just days prior to their split she posted a throwback on Instagram to the moment they got engaged in Ibiza.

Tommy got down on one knee in July 2023, pulling off the ultimate surprise and hiring her favourite singer to sing ‘The Vow’, the song that played on Love Island during a montage of their journey, as he popped the question while she held their little girl in her arms.

Fast forward to a year on and the couple are breaking up, issuing separate statements to announce the end of their relationship and engagement. But what happened? Here’s everything they’ve said about their split so far.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

What has Tommy Fury said about his breakup from Molly-Mae?

A few hours after Molly shocked her millions of fans with their breakup announcement, Tommy posted a separate statement to confirm the news.

He wrote: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

He added: “Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Molly-Mae was seen without her engagement ring days before her breakup from Tommy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae’s breakup statement

Molly-Mae’s split statement, posted on 14th August, appeared to hint their decision to breakup was a very recent decision.

She wrote on Stories: “Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.”

She added: “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae.”

Molly-Mae's breakup statement on Instagram Stories. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

What else has Molly-Mae said about her breakup from Tommy?

Other than their respective statements, the couple haven’t said anything else about their split as they understandably get to grips with the separation.

However, days prior to their split Molly posted a video on YouTube revealing she felt like she was solo-parenting as Tommy was busy with work.

In the emotional admission she said: “I, to be honest with you, have been not feeling… like, I mean this week has just been a lot of emotions.”

Molly-Mae added that Tommy had been busy recording his audio book: “He’s done it now, and I’m so proud of him because I know that was a really big deal to him, but I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week. Actually I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: Getty

“When he’s home from doing work and stuff, he’s so incredible and so helpful. I can’t say any different. Like, he’s such an incredible dad. But I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum life-ing.”

Molly said she wanted to share her struggles in the hope other people might relate, adding she felt like they were going through a ‘bit of a challenging phase’ as she tried to juggle a lot.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.