Maura Higgins 'relieved' after landing six-figure brand deal amid Danny Jones kiss scandal

4 April 2025, 15:02

Maura Higgins is said to be 'relieved' after landing a six-figure brand deal amid the Danny Jones kiss scandal.
By Jenny Medlicott

Maura Higgins is 'relieved' after landing a six-figure brand deal amid the fallout from the Danny Jones kiss scandal.

Love Island star Maura Higgins and McFly's Danny Jones found themselves in quite the hot spot last month when footage emerged which seemed to show them kissing at a BRITs afterparty.

The clip went viral – in large part due to the fact that Danny is married – before the McFly star ultimately issued a public apology to his wife Georgia Horsley over the incident.

But Danny wasn't the only one left feeling remorseful afterwards, as Maura, who had not long split from Pete Wicks, was also reportedly "devastated" by what had happened.

However for the Love Island icon, not all hope is lost as she's now landed a six-figure brand deal despite the scandal.

It's no surprise that amid all the goings on, Maura is said to be ‘relieved’ to have secured such a lucrative deal with beauty giant L'Oreal.

According to the tabloids, the cosmetics company was impressed with Maura after a shoot she did for MAC Cosmetics. An insider said: “Maura is extremely remorseful for what happened of course. But she has been through a lot the last few weeks, with her friendship with Pete breaking down too.

"Maura is looking to move on and put it all behind her, so is relieved she can crack on with work and let that be her main priority."

The source said that Maura is “currently thriving” as she has multiple other brand deals, TV opportunities *wink wink Love Island USA* and trips "coming in thick and fast".

"It appears the scandal with Danny hasn’t hindered those opportunities at all, which was a worry," they added. Previous celebs who have signed deals with L’Oreal include Maya Jama, Kendall Jenna, Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria.

Last month, Danny Jones addressed the Maura kiss after mounting speculation online. In a statement published on Instagram, Danny wrote: “Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me.

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He continued: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny."

