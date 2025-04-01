Why Sydney Sweeney 'called off' her engagement to Jonathan Davino

Why Sydney Sweeney 'called off' her engagement to Jonathan Davino. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The reason Sydney Sweeney has allegedly ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino and whether it's linked to Glen Powell.

Sydney Sweeney and long-term beau Jonathan Davino's engagement was first revealed in 2022 thanks to pap photos. But, since then, the Euphoria actress has been super open about the relationship and their wedding plans.

That's why it comes as a huge shock that three years later it's been reported that Sydney called off their engagement. Split rumours began for Sydney and Jonathan when Sydney was promoting Any One But You with her co-star Glen Powell. Glen and Sydney have admitted they "leaned into" the romance rumours during their press tour but, since Sydney's fiancé Jonathan worked on the film, the speculation was put to bed.

However, rumours have been reignited after Sydney was rumoured to be single and was spotted at Glen's sister's wedding. So, while speculation is rife, here's why Sydney has reportedly split from Jonathan.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino spotted in New York December 2024. Picture: Getty

Why did Sydney Sweeney end her engagement?

Sydney ended the engagement to Jonathan because she's "not ready to settle down", a source has told People.

The source has claimed: "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

The White Lotus star currently has the film adaptation of The Housemaid coming up as well as Euphoria season 3 and she's portraying Christy Martin and screen star Kim Novak in upcoming projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," they added.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney. Picture: Getty

They continued: "[She's] in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago... this is what she wants to focus on right now.

"She's not ready to settle down... They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Who was Sydney Sweeney engaged too?

Sydney, 27, was engaged to film producer Jonathan, 41. They got engaged in Spring 2022 after first being linked back in 2018 after they were pictured together in October of that year.

Ahead of news that Sydney called off the engagement, it was reported that “things have been rocky for a long time" in their relationship. Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Sweeney and Jonathan had postponed their May wedding date and now it looks like there will be no wedding at all.

