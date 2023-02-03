All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their baby girl Bambi in January 2023 and the photo album they’ve shared is too cute for words.

Molly-Mae Hague has become a first-time mama after welcoming her baby girl Bambi on January 23.

The Love Island alum and her long-term boyfriend Tommy Fury have since shared a string of pictures and videos of their little one, and each one is too adorable for words.

The happy couple shared the first picture of their baby girl in a black-and-white snap from the hospital as a family just a week after they welcomed their daughter.

Molly-Mae announced the Disney-inspired name for her baby girl just days later and has been sharing heartwarming mama-daughter content since.

Let’s take a look at all of the adorable snaps of baby Bambi so far…

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s first picture of baby Bambi

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their baby girl on January 23. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The Love Island 2019 runners-up shared their first snap of their baby girl on Instagram, simply writing: “23/01/23,” confirming their daughter’s birthday.

They were instantly inundated with congrats messages from friends and fans.

Molly-Mae confirms Bambi’s name with a picture of her snuggled in her nursery

Molly-Mae confirmed Bambi's name with a nursery photo. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae confirmed the unique name she had given to her daughter after sharing a snap of Bambi in her perspex cot in her beautiful nursery, which had Bambi’s name written on a wall light-up feature.

The nursery also boasted stunning cloud decor and of course, a little Bambi toy.

Tommy Fury has cuddles with daughter Bambi

Tommy Fury snuggled his baby girl Bambi. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury gushed about being a first-time dad after sharing an adorable snap of him cradling his newborn daughter.

He sweetly captioned the adorable photo: "Daddy’s little girl. Forever."

Molly-Mae brings home baby Bambi from the hospital

The social media star shared a heart-warming clip of her bringing home her daughter from the hospital, writing: “Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video.”

She then shared a series of snaps of Bambi’s first few days at home, having her first bath and enjoying some naps in her mum’s arms.

Molly-Mae shared a snap of Bambi after her first bath. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae has been sharing heartwarming content with baby Bambi. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Hague bonds with her niece Bambi

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe enjoyed cuddles with her new niece. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

Zoe Hague was clearly super excited to become an auntie after sharing pictures from her bonding time with her new niece.

Cuddling Bambi in photos she shared to Instagram, Zoe wrote: “My beautiful Niece. Already having the most magical time with you, I love you so much.”

