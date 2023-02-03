All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

3 February 2023, 12:18

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their baby girl Bambi in January 2023 and the photo album they’ve shared is too cute for words.

Molly-Mae Hague has become a first-time mama after welcoming her baby girl Bambi on January 23.

The Love Island alum and her long-term boyfriend Tommy Fury have since shared a string of pictures and videos of their little one, and each one is too adorable for words.

Maura Higgins Hinted At Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Name 18 Months Before Bambi Was Born

The happy couple shared the first picture of their baby girl in a black-and-white snap from the hospital as a family just a week after they welcomed their daughter.

Molly-Mae announced the Disney-inspired name for her baby girl just days later and has been sharing heartwarming mama-daughter content since.

Let’s take a look at all of the adorable snaps of baby Bambi so far…

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s first picture of baby Bambi

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their baby girl on January 23
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their baby girl on January 23. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The Love Island 2019 runners-up shared their first snap of their baby girl on Instagram, simply writing: “23/01/23,” confirming their daughter’s birthday.

They were instantly inundated with congrats messages from friends and fans.

Molly-Mae confirms Bambi’s name with a picture of her snuggled in her nursery

Molly-Mae confirmed Bambi's name with a nursery photo
Molly-Mae confirmed Bambi's name with a nursery photo. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae confirmed the unique name she had given to her daughter after sharing a snap of Bambi in her perspex cot in her beautiful nursery, which had Bambi’s name written on a wall light-up feature.

The nursery also boasted stunning cloud decor and of course, a little Bambi toy.

Tommy Fury has cuddles with daughter Bambi

Tommy Fury snuggled his baby girl Bambi
Tommy Fury snuggled his baby girl Bambi. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy Fury gushed about being a first-time dad after sharing an adorable snap of him cradling his newborn daughter.

He sweetly captioned the adorable photo: "Daddy’s little girl. Forever."

Molly-Mae brings home baby Bambi from the hospital

The social media star shared a heart-warming clip of her bringing home her daughter from the hospital, writing: “Bringing the most precious gift in the world home. I cry with happiness every time I watch this video.”

She then shared a series of snaps of Bambi’s first few days at home, having her first bath and enjoying some naps in her mum’s arms.

Molly-Mae shared a snap of Bambi after her first bath
Molly-Mae shared a snap of Bambi after her first bath. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae has been sharing heartwarming content with baby Bambi
Molly-Mae has been sharing heartwarming content with baby Bambi. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Hague bonds with her niece Bambi

Molly-Mae's sister Zoe enjoyed cuddles with her new niece
Molly-Mae's sister Zoe enjoyed cuddles with her new niece. Picture: Zoe Hague/Instagram

Zoe Hague was clearly super excited to become an auntie after sharing pictures from her bonding time with her new niece.

Cuddling Bambi in photos she shared to Instagram, Zoe wrote: “My beautiful Niece. Already having the most magical time with you, I love you so much.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Pamela Anderson soared to fame at 22 years old

How Was Pamela Anderson Discovered & When Was She On Baywatch?

Love Island 2021 contestants

Are Any Love Island 2021 Couples Still Together?

Love Island

All the pop stars and actors who have decided to take social media breaks

8 Celebs Who Have Taken A Break From Social Media & How It Helped Them

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?

How Many Times Has Pamela Anderson Been Married?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star