26 April 2024, 17:20

Emma Stone urges fans to call her by her real name.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Did you know that Emma Stone's real name is not actually Emma? I know, wild, right?! This whole time, we've just been living our lives thinking she's an Emma, when she's not?!

Emma's real name is actually Emily Jean Stone. Emma is simply her professional stage name, which she decided to go by because there is already another actress named Emily Stone. For those not in the know, when actors join any major acting unions (SAG, Equity), they have to take a different name if someone else is already part of the guild with the same name.

Emma – sorry, Emily! – has now said that it would be "so nice" if fans started calling her by her real name.

What is Emma Stone's real name?

Why did Emma Stone change her real name?
Why did Emma Stone change her real name? Picture: Getty

During a recent interview with Nathan Fielder for The Hollywood Reporter, her co-star on The Curse, Emma revealed that despite going by Emma professionally, all her colleagues and friends still call her Emily. And she'd actually kinda love it if fans did the same.

Speaking in the interview, Nathan briefly stopped to address the whole name situation. He said: "Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on."

In response, Emma added: "You can say Emma. You can say anything."

When Nathan asked her whether she’d correct a fan who called her by her real name instead of Emma, she said: "No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Emma Stone speaks after winning Best Actress award

Emma previously admitted that she had a bit of an existential crisis a couple of years ago and "freaked out" over her name.

"For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’ Nathan calls me Em, which is easier," she revealed.

While she's firmly an Emily, the Emma stage name has worked out quite well for her as a Spice Girls fan. In 2018, Emma told Jimmy Fallon that she is a huge fan of Baby Spice, and that she wanted to be called Emma as a kid because of Emma Bunton.

Clarifying that she didn't actually change her name as a direct nod to Baby, she added: "It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was."

