26 June 2024, 17:36
Can you beat Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia and Ewan Mitchell at 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz'?
House of the Dragon season 2 is officially here and, whether you're Team Black or Team Green, one thing we can all agree on is that this season is iconic. From new relationships (Alicent and Ser Criston - we see you) to shock deaths (episode 1 will haunt us forever), season 2 is giving us full Game of Thrones level drama and we wouldn't have it any other way.
To celebrate season 2, we challenged the cast to take on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' full of expert-level trivia about show. Competing in teams are: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn-Carney and Phia Saban, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia, and then Ewan Mitchell all by himself.
Did Eve and Steve take the crown after winning 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz' when season 1 premiered? Was anyone able to oust them? Can you beat the cast at trivia on their own show?
To find out who sits on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' throne and watch the full interview, hit the play button on the video below or head on over to Global Player.
House Of The Dragon Cast vs. The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz
Want to take on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' quiz before you watch the interview? Find all the questions below.
Round 1 - General Trivia
Round 2 - Team Black vs. Team Green
Round 3 - The Impossible Round
What was your final score?