House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

By Sam Prance

Can you beat Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phia Saban, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia and Ewan Mitchell at 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz'?

House of the Dragon season 2 is officially here and, whether you're Team Black or Team Green, one thing we can all agree on is that this season is iconic. From new relationships (Alicent and Ser Criston - we see you) to shock deaths (episode 1 will haunt us forever), season 2 is giving us full Game of Thrones level drama and we wouldn't have it any other way.

To celebrate season 2, we challenged the cast to take on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' full of expert-level trivia about show. Competing in teams are: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint, Tom Glynn-Carney and Phia Saban, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia, and then Ewan Mitchell all by himself.

Did Eve and Steve take the crown after winning 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz' when season 1 premiered? Was anyone able to oust them? Can you beat the cast at trivia on their own show?

To find out who sits on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' throne and watch the full interview, hit the play button on the video below or head on over to Global Player.

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz

Want to take on 'The Most Impossible House of the Dragon Quiz' quiz before you watch the interview? Find all the questions below.

Round 1 - General Trivia

Who said this iconic quote: 'This is a vile accusation!'? Who is the last person to audibly speak on screen in season 1? True or False: Corlys appeared in more episodes than Rhaenys in season 1? How many children did King Viserys have?

Round 2 - Team Black vs. Team Green

What does 'zaldrīzes' mean in High Valyrian? What is the motto of House Hightower?

Round 3 - The Impossible Round

The official House of the Dragon “Dragon Index” currently lists 14 Dragons that have appeared in and/or been mentioned in season 1. Name all of them in 30 seconds.

What was your final score?

