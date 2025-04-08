MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave are no longer speaking following shock split

Are Jamie and Dave still together after Final Vows? Jamie confirms relationship status after emotional reunion episode.

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave emerged as one of the strongest and most popular couples in the experiment and now that the show finished Down Under, Jamie has finally dished on the status of their relationship post-show.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for MAFS Australia if you're watching in the UK!

Jamie and Dave seemed like an absolutely perfect match on paper and things got off to great start but the couple ended up facing some pretty big road bumps along the way, particularly after Partner Swap week.

They managed to work through things as best they could and eventually made it to Final Vows but Jamie's latest update is not something that fans of the couple were hoping to hear...

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?
After making it to Final Vows, Dave committed to a future with Jamie but it turns out things didn't last very long. The couple eventually broke up a week before filming the reunion episode – and now they're no longer in contact.

When asked if the reports about her and Dave no longer speaking to each other were true by host Carly Portch, Jamie confirmed: "We aren't on speaking terms, no."

Explaining what happened, she said: "Unfortunately, this is something that, you know, I tried so hard to maintain a friendship and I guess that was what was always pushed to me, like, 'I really care about our bonds and our friendship.'

"But at the same time, like, you know, Dave put me through a lot on the experiment and watching it back is really difficult."

She continued: "Can't excuse certain behaviours but at the same time, I can understand someone might not have been the best headspace, people make mistakes.

"However, I look at how, like, what your actions and your words are now when you've had time to reflect. And unfortunately, I don't truly think he'll ever understand what he put me through."

"Dave doesn't deserve to have access to me, I'm sorry," Jamie added.

Dave also spoke about their split with 9Entertainment, saying: "I didn't show up how she deserved and that was a big lesson I learned – that I need to be honest, because that's how I hurt the person I cared for."

"The bond that Jamie and I have is super special and super respectful ﻿and it's hard to let go of that."

Ultimately, while the two are no longer together, Jamie added that she has "the utmost respect for Dave" and she's "so glad" they got to end on the high of making it through Final Vows.

"He was an amazing partner."

