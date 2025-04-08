The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she's "very anti botox"

8 April 2025, 15:21

The White Lotus&squot; Aimee Lou Wood explains why she&squot;s "very anti botox"
The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains why she's "very anti botox". Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Vogue
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she's never had botox in a new interview.

The White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about why she hasn't had botox and why she will never get it.

Ever since Aimee Lou Wood first rose to fame, fans have fallen in love with her charming personality. As well as being an incredible on-screen presence in TV shows like Sex Education and The White Lotus, Aimee never fails to win over new fans in interviews. Just recently, people couldn't get enough of her responding to comments about her teeth.

Now, Aimee is going viral for a completely different reason. This time people are loving her comments about botox.

Aimee Lou Wood reacts to comments about her teeth

Speaking to Vogue ahead of The White Lotus season 3 finale, Aimee, who is just 31 years old, revealed how she feels about botox. In a TikTok, Aimee said: "I saw these women in an elevator yesterday. It was these women who do botox. We were talking about how it's obvious I haven't had it. I'm very anti-botox."

Explaining why she has no intention to ever get botox, Aimee added: "People can do whatever the hell they want. But, for myself, because, you know, a lot of my career relies on these facial expressions. So I can't start freezing my face. It needs to move."

The clip has since been viewed over two million times on TikTok alone with people praising Aimee in the comments.

One fan wrote: "I love her she's so refreshing". Another added: "Thank you - botox is ruining movies."

Outside of botox, Aimee has been praised recently for refusing to get her teeth done. Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show about the positive response to her teeth, Aimee said: "It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience because I've got these gnashes."

