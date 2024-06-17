Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained
House of the Dragon season 2 is shaping up to be even more deadly than season 1 but who dies?

Watching House of the Dragon season 2 and can't keep track of who dies in each episode of the show? We're here to help.

It's no secret that House of the Dragon has one of the highest kill counts on television. Just like Game of Thrones before it, it's impossible to predict who will die in each episode and no one is safe, not even fan favourite main characters. Anyone who's read the A Song of Ice and Fire books will know exactly what happens but for everyone else, it's a total surprise.

That's where we come in. As the show progresses, it can be hard to remember who's died and how they've died so we're putting together a season 2 tally for you. With Rhaenyra and Aegon both vying for the iron throne and Westeros divided, there's a high chance the bloodshed in season 2 will outweigh the bloodshed in season 1.

Bookmark this page and return every week for a full rundown of all the shocking deaths in House of the Dragon season 2.

Watch the House of the Dragon season 2 weeks ahead trailer

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1?

  • Jaehaerys Targaryen - Decapitated by assassins Blood and Cheese at Daemon's request

'A Son for a Son' only contains one death but it's one of the most horrifying deaths in the entire franchise. Grief-stricken by Aemond murdering her son Lucerys, Rhaenyra tells her council that she wants Aemond. Daemon then decides to pay for two assassins, Blood and Cheese, to murder Aemond.

However, Blood and Cheese struggle to find Aemond and instead stumble across Helaena's bedchamber. Here they hold Helaena at knifepoint and get her to tell them which of her children is her son. Helaena begrudgingly points at Jaehaerys who Blood and Cheese then decapitate.

Does Aemond die in House of the Dragon season 2?

Even though Daemon paid two assassins to murder Aemond in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1, Aemond survived. As mentioned above, Blood and Cheese couldn't find Aemond so they killed Aegon and Haelaena's son Jaehaerys instead.

Whether or not Aemond or the other main characters survive the rest of House of the Dragon season 2 is yet to be seen.

Who else will die as the season progresses? In the words of Ellie Goulding, anything could happen.

