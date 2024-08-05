House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

5 August 2024, 15:57 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 16:02

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News
House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News. Picture: HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3? Here's everything we know about the third season of the HBO drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon season 2 may be over is it coming back? Here's what we know about House of the Dragon season 3.

House of the Dragon season 2 started with a bang. Following Aemond's murder of Lucerys in the season 1 finale, Daemon inadvertently had Aegon's son Jaehaerys beheaded and it's been non-stop drama ever since. Not only has Rhaenys been killed in an epic battle (RIP to a bad b---h) but we've also seen Rhaenyra and Alicent confront each other in person.

Now, fans are desperate to know what happens next following the season 2 finale. With that in mind, here's what's been revealed so far including the release date, cast information, book plot and news about what's to come.

When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out?

Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon

Has House of the Dragon been renewed for season 3?

Yes! Ahead of the release of House of the Dragon season 2, HBO confirmed that the show would be coming back for more. In a statement, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi explained: "George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season."

She continued: "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

When is the House of the Dragon season 3 release date?

For the time being, HBO have remained tight-lipped about a season 3 release date. However, given that production isn't set to start until early 2025, it seems likely that we will have to wait until 2026 for more Targaryen antics. For context, season 1 premiered in summer 2022 and season 2 came out two years later, so a two year gap seems likely.

As for how many episodes there will be, season 1 had 10 episodes and season 2 had eight episodes so we imagine that there will be at least eight episodes.

And if you need a Westeros fix sooner, another spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO in 2025.

When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out?
When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out? Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the House of the Dragon season 3 cast?

Based on the plot of the House of the Dragon books, it seems likely that most of the main cast will return. With that in mind, expect to see:

  • Emma D'Arcy - Rhaenyra Targaryen
  • Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower
  • Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen
  • Steve Toussaint - Corlys Velaryon
  • Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole
  • Tom Clynn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen
  • Phia Saban - Helaena Targaryen
  • Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen
  • Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon
  • Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen
  • Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen
  • Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria
  • Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong
  • Kurt Egyiawan - Grand Maester Orwyle
  • Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer
  • Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull
  • Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull
  • Tom Taylor - Lord Cregan Stark
  • Tom Bennett - Ulf White
  • Ellora Torchia - Kat
  • Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower
  • Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers
  • Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong

With Rhaenys Targaryen now dead, it unfortunately seems like Eve Best won't return. However, Eve has said that she would be down for appearing as a ghost or a vision similar to Millie Alcock as young Rhaenyra. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I think she should haunt [Corlys] like crazy. She should pop up everywhere he goes...We’ll see. Who knows?"

Elsewhere, we'll also meet Viserys and Alicent's son Prince Daeron properly for the first time but he is yet to be cast.

House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens?

Based on the books, season 3 looks set to pick up right where season 2 leaves off with the Battle of the Gullet. This is one of the bloodiest sea battles in the history of Westeros. The battle results in huge losses for both sides including one major death. We will avoid spoilers here but it sets up the events of the rest of the season.

For anyone worried that House of the Dragon hasn't been as gruesome as Game of Thrones, season 3 looks set to be the deadliest season of House of the Dragon yet and no main character is safe.

House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens?
House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens? Picture: Alamy

Is there a House of the Dragon season 3 trailer?

There are no House of the Dragon season 3 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The latest on Love Island's summer 2024 couples

Which Love Island 2024 Couples Are Still Together?

Love Island

The Love Island curse sees couples split within weeks of leaving the villa

Love Island Curse Threatens 2024 Couples

Love Island

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Who Killed Andie Bell In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder? The Ending Explained

Hugo Godfrey has confirmed when he and Jess White split

Love Island’s Hugo Finally Confirms When He And Jess Split Following Pictures Of Him Kissing Another Contestant

Love Island

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

When Is Emily In Paris Season 4 Coming Out? Release Dates, Trailer, Cast And What Will Happen
Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script

Dylan Sprouse Explains Why He Refused To Say Fat Jokes In The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Script
Hugo and Jess have split days after watching the Love Island final together

Love Island’s Hugo Pictured Kissing Another Contestant Despite Attending Final With Jess

Love Island

Joey Essex claims he would 'switch it on' when drama was needed in the villa

Joey Essex Admits He ‘Switched On’ The Drama When Needed On Love Island

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits