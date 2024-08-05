House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News. Picture: HBO / LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3? Here's everything we know about the third season of the HBO drama.

House of the Dragon season 2 may be over is it coming back? Here's what we know about House of the Dragon season 3.

House of the Dragon season 2 started with a bang. Following Aemond's murder of Lucerys in the season 1 finale, Daemon inadvertently had Aegon's son Jaehaerys beheaded and it's been non-stop drama ever since. Not only has Rhaenys been killed in an epic battle (RIP to a bad b---h) but we've also seen Rhaenyra and Alicent confront each other in person.

Now, fans are desperate to know what happens next following the season 2 finale. With that in mind, here's what's been revealed so far including the release date, cast information, book plot and news about what's to come.

When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out?

Has House of the Dragon been renewed for season 3?

Yes! Ahead of the release of House of the Dragon season 2, HBO confirmed that the show would be coming back for more. In a statement, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi explained: "George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season."

She continued: "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."

When is the House of the Dragon season 3 release date?

For the time being, HBO have remained tight-lipped about a season 3 release date. However, given that production isn't set to start until early 2025, it seems likely that we will have to wait until 2026 for more Targaryen antics. For context, season 1 premiered in summer 2022 and season 2 came out two years later, so a two year gap seems likely.

As for how many episodes there will be, season 1 had 10 episodes and season 2 had eight episodes so we imagine that there will be at least eight episodes.

And if you need a Westeros fix sooner, another spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO in 2025.

When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out? Picture: Alamy

Who will be in the House of the Dragon season 3 cast?

Based on the plot of the House of the Dragon books, it seems likely that most of the main cast will return. With that in mind, expect to see:

Emma D'Arcy - Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint - Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

Tom Clynn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen

Phia Saban - Helaena Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen

Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong

Kurt Egyiawan - Grand Maester Orwyle

Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer

Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull

Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull

Tom Taylor - Lord Cregan Stark

Tom Bennett - Ulf White

Ellora Torchia - Kat

Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower

Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers

Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong

With Rhaenys Targaryen now dead, it unfortunately seems like Eve Best won't return. However, Eve has said that she would be down for appearing as a ghost or a vision similar to Millie Alcock as young Rhaenyra. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I think she should haunt [Corlys] like crazy. She should pop up everywhere he goes...We’ll see. Who knows?"

Elsewhere, we'll also meet Viserys and Alicent's son Prince Daeron properly for the first time but he is yet to be cast.

House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens?

Based on the books, season 3 looks set to pick up right where season 2 leaves off with the Battle of the Gullet. This is one of the bloodiest sea battles in the history of Westeros. The battle results in huge losses for both sides including one major death. We will avoid spoilers here but it sets up the events of the rest of the season.

For anyone worried that House of the Dragon hasn't been as gruesome as Game of Thrones, season 3 looks set to be the deadliest season of House of the Dragon yet and no main character is safe.

House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens? Picture: Alamy

Is there a House of the Dragon season 3 trailer?

There are no House of the Dragon season 3 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

