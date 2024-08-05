House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News
5 August 2024, 15:57 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 16:02
Will there be a House of the Dragon season 3? Here's everything we know about the third season of the HBO drama.
Listen to this article
House of the Dragon season 2 may be over is it coming back? Here's what we know about House of the Dragon season 3.
House of the Dragon season 2 started with a bang. Following Aemond's murder of Lucerys in the season 1 finale, Daemon inadvertently had Aegon's son Jaehaerys beheaded and it's been non-stop drama ever since. Not only has Rhaenys been killed in an epic battle (RIP to a bad b---h) but we've also seen Rhaenyra and Alicent confront each other in person.
Now, fans are desperate to know what happens next following the season 2 finale. With that in mind, here's what's been revealed so far including the release date, cast information, book plot and news about what's to come.
When does House of the Dragon season 3 come out?
Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon
Has House of the Dragon been renewed for season 3?
Yes! Ahead of the release of House of the Dragon season 2, HBO confirmed that the show would be coming back for more. In a statement, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi explained: "George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season."
She continued: "We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."
When is the House of the Dragon season 3 release date?
For the time being, HBO have remained tight-lipped about a season 3 release date. However, given that production isn't set to start until early 2025, it seems likely that we will have to wait until 2026 for more Targaryen antics. For context, season 1 premiered in summer 2022 and season 2 came out two years later, so a two year gap seems likely.
As for how many episodes there will be, season 1 had 10 episodes and season 2 had eight episodes so we imagine that there will be at least eight episodes.
And if you need a Westeros fix sooner, another spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is coming to HBO in 2025.
Who will be in the House of the Dragon season 3 cast?
Based on the plot of the House of the Dragon books, it seems likely that most of the main cast will return. With that in mind, expect to see:
- Emma D'Arcy - Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower
- Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen
- Steve Toussaint - Corlys Velaryon
- Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole
- Tom Clynn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen
- Phia Saban - Helaena Targaryen
- Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen
- Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon
- Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen
- Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen
- Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria
- Matthew Needham - Lord Larys Strong
- Kurt Egyiawan - Grand Maester Orwyle
- Kieran Bew - Hugh Hammer
- Abubakar Salim - Alyn of Hull
- Clinton Liberty - Addam of Hull
- Tom Taylor - Lord Cregan Stark
- Tom Bennett - Ulf White
- Ellora Torchia - Kat
- Freddie Fox - Ser Gwayne Hightower
- Gayle Rankin - Alys Rivers
- Simon Russell Beale - Ser Simon Strong
With Rhaenys Targaryen now dead, it unfortunately seems like Eve Best won't return. However, Eve has said that she would be down for appearing as a ghost or a vision similar to Millie Alcock as young Rhaenyra. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I think she should haunt [Corlys] like crazy. She should pop up everywhere he goes...We’ll see. Who knows?"
Elsewhere, we'll also meet Viserys and Alicent's son Prince Daeron properly for the first time but he is yet to be cast.
House of the Dragon season 3 book plot: What happens?
Based on the books, season 3 looks set to pick up right where season 2 leaves off with the Battle of the Gullet. This is one of the bloodiest sea battles in the history of Westeros. The battle results in huge losses for both sides including one major death. We will avoid spoilers here but it sets up the events of the rest of the season.
For anyone worried that House of the Dragon hasn't been as gruesome as Game of Thrones, season 3 looks set to be the deadliest season of House of the Dragon yet and no main character is safe.
Is there a House of the Dragon season 3 trailer?
There are no House of the Dragon season 3 trailers at the moment but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.
Read more House of the Dragon news here:
- House of The Dragon's Aemond And Aegon Battle Scene Is Completely Different In The Books
- House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids
- House of the Dragon Writer Is "Baffled" Fans Are Thirsting Over Matt Smith's Daemon
- House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why Jaehaerys' Death Was Changed From The Book
- House of the Dragon Cast Confirm They Played Rhaenyra And Alicent As Queer
WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'
House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'