House of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaenyra And Mysaria Kiss

30 July 2024, 12:36 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 14:32

House of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaenyra And Mysaria KissHouse of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaenyra And Mysaria Kiss
House of the Dragon Review Bombed By Homophobic Fans Over Rhaenyra And Mysaria Kiss. Picture: HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The kiss wasn't in the original script until Emma D'Arcy suggested that it felt natural to the scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon is being review-bombed by homophobic fans over Rhaenyra and Mysaria's kiss in season 2 episode 6.

House of the Dragon saw a major development in Rhaenyra and Mysaria's relationship in episode 6. Over the course of this season, Rhaenyra and Mysaria have gradually grown closer. Mysaria is now one of Rhaenyra's most trusted advisors and 'Smallfolk' sees Rhaenyra and Mysaria share a same-sex kiss after Mysaria confides in Rhaenyra about her childhood.

The intimate moment received huge praise from viewers, however, homophobic fans are now review-bombing the episode.

Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon

On IMDb, 'Smallfolk' is now the lowest rated episode of House of the Dragon with an average rating of 6.2. The episode has been rated over 42,000 times and 36% of the ratings are just one star out of ten and many of the user reviews citing that they take issue with the kiss specifically.

By contrast, 23.3% of the ratings for the episode are ten stars out of ten with many fans now speaking up in defence of the scene.

Mysaria actress Sonoya Mizuno recently told The Wrap that the kiss wasn't in the original script. She explained: "It wasn’t scripted as a kiss. I think it was scripted as - there’s just breath between them or something. Then whatever happens is interrupted."

Through conversations with showrunner Ryan Condol, Emma D'Arcy suggested that they should kiss. Sonoya added: "[D’Arcy as Rhaenyra] felt the instinct to hold [Mysaria], to comfort her. From that, it felt so organic to go into the kiss."

Emma D’Arcy and Sonoya Mizuno in House of the Dragon
Emma D’Arcy and Sonoya Mizuno in House of the Dragon. Picture: Alamy

Discussing Rhaenyra's sexuality with Variety, Emma said: "It’s hard, because I don’t think the word “queer” is a word that is within Rhaenyra’s lexicon. There are so few images or stories within that world that she has access to that allow one to identify in that way."

They continued: "What I do think is that she is really sexual. Maybe that’s one of the real joys of playing her, is that I think she’s a super-embodied character, who knows when her body is sort of saying something."

Emma ended by saying: "And certainly, I think there was great intimacy within her early relationship with Alicent."

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Are Mimii and Josh still dating outside of the villa?

Are Love Island Winners Mimii And Josh Still Together?

Love Island

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

A cast member will not be returning to 'OMITB' for season 4

Only Murders Star Confirms They Won't Return For Season 4

The Love Island series 11 final was one to remember

Joey Essex Left Speechless At Love Island Final As Finalists Confirm Feuds

Love Island

Mimii and Josh won Love Island season 11

Mimii Ngulube And Josh Oyinsan Win Love Island Season 11

Love Island

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Series 9 Love Island Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Love Island winners over the years have all gone on to do very different things

Where Are All The Love Island Winners Now?

Love Island

The cast of Love Island series 10

The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Love Island

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts And 5 Facts Including Age, Job & Surprising Talent

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits