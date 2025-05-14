Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

14 May 2025, 20:44 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 21:02

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories
Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Bridgerton season 5 and 6 be about Francesca and Eloise's romances?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dearest gentlereaders, we finally have some good news from the Ton! Bridgerton season 5 and 6 have just been renewed and will arrive after season 4 premieres in 2026!

Confirming the exciting news, the official Bridgerton account wrote: "It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly."

"And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026."

Bridgerton season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and filming is well underway. That means seasons 5 and 6 will likely focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd)... although that's not yet confirmed.

With season 4 arriving in 2026, Bridgerton season 5 is still likely a couple of years away, and season 6 is even further away than that. However, there's still plenty to get excited about... Here's what we know.

Who will Bridgerton seasons 5 and 6 be about?

Bridgerton season 5 could focus on Francesca and John Stirling
Bridgerton season 5 could focus on Francesca and John Stirling. Picture: Netflix

Who will Bridgerton season 5 be about?

There's been no official confirmation just yet about which sibling will lead season 5, but it will likely be either Eloise or Francesca.

If we were to hazard a guess, season 5 could possibly end up being Francesca's season as her two love interests, John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) have already been introduced.

In season 3, we saw Francesca meet her perfect match in John and the two got married. At the end of the season, we were then introduced to John's sister Michaela (who is known as Michael in the books) and the trio, along with Eloise, set off for Scotland.

If you've read the book, you'll already know what happens. If you haven't, we won't spoil it but if you want to find out, you can read a full break down of Francesca's tragic love story right here.

Who will Bridgerton season 6 be about?

If Bridgerton season 5 focuses on Francesca, then season 6 will suuuurely focus on Eloise. (Again, there's no confirmation – this is purely speculation based on what's happened in the show so far.)

If the Netflix series plans to stick to Eloise's storyline from the book, then the fourth sibling will end up marrying Sir Philip Crane who we have actually already been introduced to.

Sir Philip married Marina Thompson but when she sadly dies, he and Eloise strike up a penpal relationship.

However, the Netflix series also began to develop a relationship between Eloise and print shop worker Theo who has yet to return to the show. On top of that, there's also been strong calls from fans who want to see Eloise explore her sexuality and have a female love interest.

We'll have to wait and see what happens to Eloise in season 4 before we're able to get more clarity on her storyline, but fingers crossed we get to see more of her soon!

Bridgerton season 6 could focus on Eloise and Sir Philip Crane
Bridgerton season 6 could focus on Eloise and Sir Philip Crane. Picture: Netflix

When will Bridgerton season 5 and 6 be released?

Well, it might be a loooong time before we actually see them on our screens.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about when season 4 will be released, showrunner Jess Brownell said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range," she added.

Based on those comments, season 5 may not end up on our screens until late 2027 or maybe even 2028. It all depends on when production starts. Now that it's officially been renewed, filming may start before season 4 is even released.

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in 2026
Bridgerton season 4 will be released in 2026. Picture: Netflix

The renewal of Bridgerton season 5 and 6 bodes extremely well for fans hoping to see all eight books be adapted into their own season of the Netflix series.

Speaking to Variety, producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers previously confirmed that they are committed to bringing all eight seasons to the streaming platform.

So, if we don't see Gregory and Hyacinth's love stories in seasons 5 and 6, we'll definitely see them in seasons 7 and 8.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who does Francesca marry in Bridgerton? John Stirling and Michaela Stirling storyline explained
Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Netflix drama

Forever season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix drama

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Forever’s Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. reveal season 2 hopes for Keisha and Justin

Love Island returns this summer

When does Love Island 2025 start?

Love Island

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview

Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has hit back at a comment made by Awhina.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui calls out Awhina after saying she should've been matched with Adrian
MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

MAFS Australia's Jamie explains exactly what cosmetic work she's had done

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits