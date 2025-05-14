Bridgerton renewed for seasons 5 and 6 but fans will have to wait years to watch them

Bridgerton season 5 and 6 could potentially follow both Eloise and Francesca's love stories. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Bridgerton season 5 and 6 be about Francesca and Eloise's romances?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dearest gentlereaders, we finally have some good news from the Ton! Bridgerton season 5 and 6 have just been renewed and will arrive after season 4 premieres in 2026!

Confirming the exciting news, the official Bridgerton account wrote: "It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly."

"And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026."

Bridgerton season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and filming is well underway. That means seasons 5 and 6 will likely focus on Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd)... although that's not yet confirmed.

With season 4 arriving in 2026, Bridgerton season 5 is still likely a couple of years away, and season 6 is even further away than that. However, there's still plenty to get excited about... Here's what we know.

Who will Bridgerton seasons 5 and 6 be about?

Bridgerton season 5 could focus on Francesca and John Stirling. Picture: Netflix

Who will Bridgerton season 5 be about?

There's been no official confirmation just yet about which sibling will lead season 5, but it will likely be either Eloise or Francesca.

If we were to hazard a guess, season 5 could possibly end up being Francesca's season as her two love interests, John Stirling (Victor Alli) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) have already been introduced.

In season 3, we saw Francesca meet her perfect match in John and the two got married. At the end of the season, we were then introduced to John's sister Michaela (who is known as Michael in the books) and the trio, along with Eloise, set off for Scotland.

If you've read the book, you'll already know what happens. If you haven't, we won't spoil it but if you want to find out, you can read a full break down of Francesca's tragic love story right here.

Dear readers, there is certainly much to celebrate, indeed... pic.twitter.com/LhkQmKLRAO — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 14, 2025

Who will Bridgerton season 6 be about?

If Bridgerton season 5 focuses on Francesca, then season 6 will suuuurely focus on Eloise. (Again, there's no confirmation – this is purely speculation based on what's happened in the show so far.)

If the Netflix series plans to stick to Eloise's storyline from the book, then the fourth sibling will end up marrying Sir Philip Crane who we have actually already been introduced to.

Sir Philip married Marina Thompson but when she sadly dies, he and Eloise strike up a penpal relationship.

However, the Netflix series also began to develop a relationship between Eloise and print shop worker Theo who has yet to return to the show. On top of that, there's also been strong calls from fans who want to see Eloise explore her sexuality and have a female love interest.

We'll have to wait and see what happens to Eloise in season 4 before we're able to get more clarity on her storyline, but fingers crossed we get to see more of her soon!

Bridgerton season 6 could focus on Eloise and Sir Philip Crane. Picture: Netflix

When will Bridgerton season 5 and 6 be released?

Well, it might be a loooong time before we actually see them on our screens.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about when season 4 will be released, showrunner Jess Brownell said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace. We’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range," she added.

Based on those comments, season 5 may not end up on our screens until late 2027 or maybe even 2028. It all depends on when production starts. Now that it's officially been renewed, filming may start before season 4 is even released.

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in 2026. Picture: Netflix

The renewal of Bridgerton season 5 and 6 bodes extremely well for fans hoping to see all eight books be adapted into their own season of the Netflix series.

Speaking to Variety, producing partners Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers previously confirmed that they are committed to bringing all eight seasons to the streaming platform.

So, if we don't see Gregory and Hyacinth's love stories in seasons 5 and 6, we'll definitely see them in seasons 7 and 8.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.