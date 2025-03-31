Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together? Picture: MAFS via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Who is still together from MAFS Australia 2025? The full rundown of who is still together and who has split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another year, another batch of Aussie brides and grooms taking on the potentially life-changing Married At First Sight experiment.

MAFS Australia series 12 is about to come to an end Down Under, so it's now finally time to find out which couples have actually found love after being matched by experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling. Did Jamie and Dave survive their drama? Are Rhi and Jeff an official couple? Will Carina and Paul survive after that betrayal?

MAFS Australia began airing in Aus way back in January and is just about to end. For UK viewers, the bad news is that we're still waaay behind. But the good news? We now know which couples have split.

So, if you wanna find out which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together, and who has already split, here's your answer...

Obviously, this article includes spoilers (!) so if you wanna remain spoiler-free for the coming weeks as the show airs in the UK, scroll ahead with caution!

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Every MAFS Australia 2025 couple who are still together and who split. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot have split and are no longer together.

As one of the first couples to get hitched on the brand new season, viewers had high hopes for 37-year-old Lauren and 35-year-old Eliot, who are both business owners.

However, less than 3 days after their wedding, Eliot called it quits after complaining about Lauren's age not matching his extensive list of "non-negotiables": "I wanted someone younger then me, preferably someone under 30."

Lauren's response? "It’s actually fascinating to watch a grown man throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get exactly what he wanted." (Oof!)

Eliot left the experiment before the first commitment ceremony and Lauren soon followed. Eliot returned to re-marry Veronica. Lauren also re-entered the experiment and married Clint.

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul are no longer together.

MAFS shocked everyone when it was revealed that Carina (31) and Paul (30) had not only dated, but that he'd ghosted her in real life after the fact.

The couple had a solid run during the experiment and despite a couple of issues, they looked like they were going to make it. However, Paul decided to explore his other match during the big final week twist and Carina didn't take it well at all.

At Final Vows, she told him: “I can’t be with someone who makes me feel like I’m not enough. And no matter how hard I try I can’t look at you in the same way. Paul. I was yours. You had me. You ruined it. And now you’re going to have to live with that for the rest of your life.”

Despite Paul begging for a second chance, she turned away and left him standing there alone.

In the months since filming ended, there's been several instances where it appeared as though Carina and Paul were still in a relationship. At one point, in an interview with Chattr, Carina hinted that they were still together around February 2025.

However, reports have now emerged that Paul is dating Hannah, his 'backup bride'.

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave may or may not be together.

Fan faves Jamie (28) and Dave (36) hit it off immediately at their wedding, with their mothers getting "goosebumps" and the newlywed couple diving in to discuss how many kids they wanted.

After Partner Swap week, things got very rocky for the couple thanks to Dave's instant chemistry with Veronica and the fact that his feelings about Jamie were not as strong as her feelings about him.

However, Dave managed to turn it around and they made it to final vows, committing to a future together.

Since the show aired, the couple have done several interviews discussing their future and they've also been papped out and about together... But there's no confirmation as to whether they're actually still a couple.

Australian media reports have suggested that the couple has split but neither Jamie nor Dave have said anything to confirm those rumours. Following his partner swap with Veronica, Dave has had to address rumours that he's seeing Veronica and Carina.

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim are no longer together.

Where do we start with Katie and Tim?! On their wedding day, Tim was quick to express how disappointed he was with his match, saying Katie was “totally not what I wanted.”

He immediately became standoffish, not even giving Katie a chance as he continued: "I normally go short, petite, blonde or brunette… there’s no attraction, there’s nothing there."

Katie, on the other hand, remained positive, saying: "My hope is that we just have fun, we can let our guards down and let our expectations go and hopefully a spark can grow."

Unfortunately, that spark did not grow. Tim became closed off and Katie tearfully told the camera: “To be rejected, that’s my worst nightmare. I don’t know what I’ve done wrong or why this keeps happening. I feel really humiliated.”

Katie and Tim made it to the first commitment ceremony before both deciding to leave.

Are MAFS Australia's Katie & Tim still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy are no longer together.

Sierah and British-born Billy instantly hit it off at the altar but it didn't take long before their relationship to fizzle out when they started to struggle with their intimate connection.

Sierah also ended up in the middle of a scandal with Adrian, after it was revealed she'd been seeking him out for advice. The cameras also caught them appearing to play 'footsie' under the table at a dinner party.

"We [Awhina and Billy] signed up to be with our partners and when we watched them getting closer, it wasn't nice," Billy told TV Week. "It was very difficult to watch. I felt a bit sad."

Sierah and Billy were the fourth couple to leave, both voting 'leave' at the third commitment ceremony.

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian are no longer together.

Awhina and Adrian made it to Final Vows but decided that their relationship wasn't working. But then, five seconds later, they realised they couldn't ignore their chemistry and agreed to give things a go on the outside.

However, it doesn't look like they're still together. There's been evidence to suggest that they were together, but also plenty of evidence to suggest that they've now split for good.

Rumours that Billy and Awhina are now a couple have been swirling after they were photographed together on a day out at the beach, and again on a night out with Rhi and Jeff.

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake are no longer together.

Ashleigh and Jake started off strong before it all went south following Jake comments after the photo ranking challenge.

In the first commitment ceremony, Ashleigh voted to stay while Jake opted to leave. He then left the experiment.

In an exclusive interview with 9Now, Ashleigh said: "Even if we didn't find love ﻿together I was really hopeful to even learn more about myself. For him to decide he wanted to leave without ﻿even communication how he was feeling, it did upset me. So I just think, shame on you buddy, you selfish, selfish little man child."

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff are still together!

It's good news for Rhi and Jeff lovers! The couple, who had previously dated a year before unexpectedly meeting each other at the end of the aisle, haven't had the easiest ride but it looks like they've got out of the experiment stronger than ever.

Rhi and Jeff made it to Final Vows and both shared that they were falling in love with each other. In an interview with 9Now, the couple said that they were looking forward to continuing their relationship and exploring the "deeper side" of their connection.

A video shared by the So Dramatic! Podcast confirmed Rhi and Jeff are still together as they can be seen giving speeches at Jeff's birthday party. At one point, Jeff even confesses his love for Rhi!

The two were also pictured walking hand-in-hand on a night out alongside potential couple Billy and Awhina.

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together?

MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony are no longer together.

After appearing to be a great match at first, Morena and Tony's relationship fizzled out pretty quickly.

During Friends and Family Week, Tony dropped the bombshell that he wanted children of his own – something he'd neglected to tell 57-year-old Morena. "﻿Tony and I have been on this experiment for weeks and weeks and week and he's never uttered a word that he wants to have a baby," she said.

Sadly, after a lot of ups and downs, Morena and Tony both chose to leave during the fourth commitment ceremony – with Morena writing a dramatic "Good Riddance" as a parting message. Ouch!

Are MAFS Australia's Morena and Tony still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan are no longer together.

Jacqui and Ryan... whew! Jacqui and Ryan made it all the way through the end of the experiment but things were far from smooth sailing.

Jacqui has been very vocal in her criticism of Ryan and the show at large over on her TikTok account, and she hasn't hidden the fact that she actually ended up with another groom from the show.

Jacqui and Clint (who married Lauren) are now a confirmed couple.

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay are no longer together.

Intruders Beth and Teejay joined the experiment in episode 17 and things were going pretty well for them right up until the final week when Teejay voted to leave. (They ended up staying.)

During the Homestays week, Beth was left heartbroken when Teejay told his friends he couldn’t understand why they still didn’t have a romantic spark.

Eventually, both of them decided their relationship wasn't working so they split before final vows.

Beth was the one to tell Teejay that she wasn't going to Final Vows, saying: "I don't ﻿want to stand there, put on another dress like I did on my wedding day, pour my heart out to you, pour my emotions out to you for you to just reject me again."

Are Beth and Teejay from MAFS Australia still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Veronica and Eliot still together?

MAFS Australia's Veronica and Eliot are no longer together.

Eliot was given a second chance to find the right match on the show with Veronica, and things started off well. Then, the two quickly began to clash.

Ultimately, it was the couple swap that ended up being the final straw. Veronica was paired with Dave, they got along very well (that's a whole 'nother story...) and it made her realise that "it should come easy and it shouldn’t be as hard as it is with Eliot and I."

At their second commitment ceremony, they both voted to leave due to the constant conflict in their relationship.

Are MAFS Australia's Veronica and Eliot still together? Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint are no longer together.

Lauren's second marriage was pretty short lived as she and Clint were clearly not as compatible as they seemed on paper.

They decided to leave the experiment with a mutual understanding that they're just friends. Clint explained that he felt no sexual attraction towards Lauren and she agreed that she didn't feel the spark either.

Clint is now in a relationship with Jacqui.

Are Lauren and Clint from MAFS Australia still together? Picture: Nine

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.