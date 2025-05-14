Bella Ramsey explains why sharing their pronouns publicly was 'stressful'

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns? The Last of Us opens up in new interview. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images, The Louis Theroux Podcast via YouTube

By Katie Louise Smith

"I was so stressed out about it because I didn't know, and I didn't really care."

Bella Ramsey is one of the most successful and high profile non-binary stars on our screens right now and has become an important figure of representation for many young trans and non-binary fans. Now, they're opening up about why parts of their journey have been "stressful".

The Last of Us actor has discussed their gender identity and relationship with their pronouns multiple times before but has recently shared that a part of them 'wishes' they hadn't done so so publicly because they weren't prepared for it.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Bella has now explained the 'stressful' story behind their decision to publicly share their pronouns.

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns?

Bella Ramsey opens up about their pronouns and why it still feels so stressful. Picture: Getty

"I never thought about pronouns really until season one of The Last of Us was coming out," Bella said. "Suddenly I had to choose what pronoun I wanted people to write about me with."

They continued: "I was so stressed out about it because I didn't know, and I didn't really care. But I found the whole thing quite stressful, still."

"There was a thing on Last of Us this season, it was a question again of, on set what should people refer to me by? And I just said, my thing at the moment is call me how you see me.

"I'm so aware that I get into a taxi and the taxi guy's gonna call me 'she'," Bella added. "It's just a natural thing that happens in your brain... which I completely get.

Explaining their current feelings about their pronouns, Bella said: "I've never been strict about 'they/them', because I think I just don't really care. Also, I'm very comfortable in who I am. I know how important it is for other people, but for me it's not as important right now."

Bella Ramsey: “I was so stressed out about pronouns” | The Louis Theroux Podcast

Clarifying their pronouns in a recent Wired's Autocomplete Interview, Bella said: "Whatever you fancy, really!"

"A lot of people call me 'they', some people call me 'she', occasionally I get a 'he'. And sort of whatever, I'm pretty chill about it all – for now. Maybe that'll change, but for now."

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced on Ellie & Dina’s relationship

Bella has also previously opened up about how part of them "wishes" that they didn't come out publicly. They were 19 years old when they shared their gender identity with the world, which they were still figuring out at the time.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bella shared: "Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing. And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that."

"But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation. So it’s been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret."

