Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Dating Rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends. Picture: Getty

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are the celebrity friendship duo we all want to join.

By Kathryn Knight

Pictures of Tom Holland and Zendaya filming Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta have fans falling in love with their friendship all over again, as the co-stars reunited in a snowy setting – does this mean a Christmas release date for the next movie? We think so.

Tom and Zendaya of course play the iconic Peter Parker and MJ, best friends Marvel fans are always rooting for to get together but IRL they have the most wholesome friendship – that and Tom has a girlfriend he's been dating since summer 2020.

Tom Holland Net Worth: How Much Is He Worth?

We’re taking a look back at their entire friendship timeline, from those pesky dating rumours to genuine besties…

Tom Holland and Zendaya film Spider-Man 3 together

Just when you thought the world was running low on Tom and Zendaya content no thanks to the pandemic, our two favourite co-stars were back to work on Spider-Man 3.

The stars were papped filming on a snowy set and they looked so happy to be back at work, with Zendaya grinning as Tom walked into a bakery to meet her.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been friends since 2016. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya address those ongoing dating rumours

We’ve lost count of how many times these two have had to deny they’re dating, but Zendaya made it pretty clear way back in August 2017, during her chat with Variety magazine.

“We are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

The dating rumours have only fuelled their friendship though, with Zendaya sharing a report about their speculated romance on Twitter and hitting out: “Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

Tom quipped back: “Does the press tour count?”

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Tom hangs out with Zendaya’s parents

Tom was seen hanging out with Zendaya’s parents in December 2017, but given these two quickly became ultimate best friends that’s nothing out of the ordinary!

Zendaya calls Tom her “favourite person”

In a video to warm even the coldest hearts, Zendaya called Tom her "favourite person” when he surprised children at a hospital in New York by dressing up as Spider-Man to meet them.

It came a few weeks after the pals posed together for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, cementing their status as the most powerful young actors in Hollywood.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are cast in Spider-Man together

Tom Holland shared this photo of Zendaya after they were cast in Spider-Man. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

Back to where it all began, Tom and Zendaya were cast in Spider-Man in July 2016.

We knew this friendship would be for real when he posted a photo of them relaxing in a swimming pool, captioning it oh so casually: “Summer Sundays.”

> Download Our App To Keep For All The Latest Tom Holland News