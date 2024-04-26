Zendaya And Tom Holland Are 'Talking About Marriage Plans'

Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly begun talking about marriage. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship has been goals for a whole generation of people and it seems like discussions have started about taking things to the next level and getting married!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have to be one of the most iconic couples of our generation. With Zendaya being… well just perfection as she's proven on her press junket of Dune 2. Tom's also been the poster child for the perfect golden retriever boyfriend as he's proven on her press junket for Challengers.

The two have well-established themselves in the hearts of their fans. So much so that if they ever broke up, some of us might never believe in love again, we’re not pointing fingers.

The couple met on the set of Spiderman: Homecoming back in 2016, and as often happens with actors who play lovers on screen, rumours began to swirl about them off-screen too. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until 2021.

Zendaya might be in one of the sauciest films of the year, but at the end of the day she’s been going home to Tom and a source recently spoke to People magazine and claimed the pair were warming up to settle down.

Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of Spiderman: homecoming in 2016. Picture: Getty

As is natural with any long-term relationship the couple have reportedly begun thinking about getting hitched.

"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” the source claimed to the publication.

Both Zendaya and Tom are 27 years old and have been dating for at least a few years now so it does feel like a normal progression for their relationship.

However, they’re not just any average twenty-seven-old, so it’ll be no surprise if they decide to do things their own way.

Tom Holland and Zendaya generally like to keep out of the public eye. Picture: Getty

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the source went on to say, explaining how "both are private."

Fans of the pair already know that they are very reclusive celebrities, especially Tom who ironically enough has been quite camera-shy when he wasn't playing one of the most popular superheroes on the planet.

The source explained how it "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them" to be in the public space.

One thing is for sure, the stars are both in the prime of their careers right now and the source told the publication, "Work is important to both and that keeps them busy now."

Zendaya has expressed how proud she is of Tom on the way he's handled his fame. Picture: Getty

So whilst marriage might be a vague concept hovering over them, it’s probably not a priority right now.

Zendaya spoke to Vogue earlier in the year and opened up about how proud she was of watching her partner deal with the fame that was just dumped into his lap overnight.

Unlike Zendaya who’s career had slowly progressed since she was a child, Tom went from a relatively unknown performer to Spiderman overnight.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the Euphoria actress said. "One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man."

"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," she added, "But he handled it really beautifully."

